6 Cool Raspberry Pi Projects For Lego Fans

If you grew up during the golden era of arcades, then chances are you've played (or at the very least heard of) Pong. This simple tennis-like arcade game was all the rage in the 1970s, and for good reason. It was easy to understand — just move your paddle and make sure to hit the bouncing ball — and can be played with another person for some friendly competition. With Pong being a huge hit, it's no longer surprising how it's popular among the Raspberry Pi community too. Most Pong projects typically use potentiometers, joystick modules, or push buttons, though. What if you take a different route and go with LEGO instead?

This LEGO Pong project is a pretty straightforward setup made of a Raspberry Pi paired with theBuild HAT, two LEGO Technic motors, wheels from the LEGO SPIKE Prime kit, and a buzzer. To play, all you need to do is turn the wheel attached to the motor and watch as your paddle moves up or down depending on how you turn it. When you hit the ball, the buzzer goes off, but if you miss it, there's no noise, and your opponent gets a point.

The hardware aspect of the project is pretty easy to build. Add four connector pegs to the Prime motor, connect the wheel to the pegs, and attach another peg on the wheel itself to stop it from spinning all the way around. This wheel peg gives you a sense of which direction raises the Pong paddle and which one lowers it. If you like, you can even make a LEGO handle for the controller too. For the software side, you'll do some Python programming to handle the controller and make the Pong game itself.

