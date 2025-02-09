Executive One Foxtrot: What The Call Sign Means & Whether Air Force One Would Use It

Call signs are of vital importance to aviators. They're used to identify specific pilots, with the Department of Defense noting, "If you've been a fully trained military pilot for more than a few months, chances are that you've scored yourself a call sign by now." Call signs are also used to identify those pilots' vital partners: their aircraft.

Advertisement

Call signs ease friendly communications (with air traffic control, for instance) while serving as something of a code, helping defend against unfriendly interlopers on those communications. When a passenger as precious as the president is aboard, some very special call signs come into play. Air Force One is the legendary call sign given to any aircraft of the U.S. Air Force while the president is flying in it, but with a civilian plane, the sign is the lesser-known Executive One. This becomes Air Force Two and Executive Two, respectively, when the vice president is the passenger.

Executive One Foxtrot is a different call sign, and it involves travel by the president's family. Let's see exactly how it's used, how it differs from the iconic Air Force One, and whether Air Force One — the aircraft — would use the call sign. (U.S. presidents have also traveled in some rather stylish Ford cars, but we're focusing on aircraft today.)

Advertisement