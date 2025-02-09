Does Honda's Econ Mode Actually Save Gas? Here's What Drivers Say
Some Honda vehicles have a green ECON button on the left of the steering wheel or in the console near the shifter. The ECON button is part of Honda's ECO Assist feature that helps drivers save gas. The other is what Honda calls a "driver feedback system" that includes an ambient meter in the instrument cluster to help drivers know when they're saving gas. Depending on the type of Honda vehicle, the meter displays blue or white when driving aggressively and turns green when efficient driving is detected.
The driver feedback system encourages Honda drivers to take it easy on the accelerator pedal. On the other hand, the green ECON button is part two of the Eco Assist feature and claims to improve fuel economy by "limiting the operation of some energy-consuming operations," according to Honda. Driving in ECON mode will tame engine performance by altering the throttle response, reducing fuel injection, and limiting the gearbox from shifting. Moreover, the ECON button minimizes the climate control to save gas without the driver noticing that their car is operating more efficiently.
With conscientious driving and gentle taps on the accelerator pedal, driving in ECON mode (or Eco Mode in non-Honda vehicles) around the city or when cruising on the highway will help save gas. The question is, how much gas does the ECON button actually save?
Most Honda drivers turn off Econ mode
The r/Honda subreddit is a mixed bag regarding the ECON mode's compromise between fuel efficiency and driving feel. "I have a 2016 CR-V with an eco-mode button. On the highway, eco mode does nothing for gas mileage and noticeably makes the car more sluggish and annoying at speed," said Vivid_blue. "Around town, it nets about one mpg and doesn't negatively affect the driving experience much."
Meanwhile, another user prefers driving in ECON mode due to comfort. "I actually prefer the throttle response in econ mode," said isademigod. "On my Accord the gas pedal feels uncomfortably jumpy without the econ mode. It's hard to pull away from a stop smoothly without it."
Still, some Honda owners have varied feelings about ECON mode. "I hate econ mode, but that's because I'd rather pay for gas and get every little bit of responsiveness out of my vehicle," said PossibleDirection524. "If your main concern is fuel economy, leave (Econ mode) on; you aren't going to hurt anything." SnowboardingEgg adds: "I had a 2013 Civic 1.8 and drove econ all the time and made comparisons and noticed significantly better mileage."
When to turn off ECON mode?
Driving a Honda vehicle with the Econ mode on does save gas, but there are times when turning it off is necessary to get the most out of your engine's performance. Since pressing the ECON button will blunt the throttle response, driving with the button off is better when merging or driving on the highway. If you're a sporty driver, leaving the ECON mode off and driving in Sport mode will help extract every ounce of performance from your Honda.
Meanwhile, there are things you can do to save gas proactively, whether you have a Honda vehicle or not. For instance, maintaining the correct tire pressure yields up to 3% better gas mileage, and aligning the wheels will decrease tire wear while saving more fuel. Make it a habit to regularly check the air pressure on all four tires using a tire pressure gauge, like this AstroAI option, and adhere to your ride's periodic maintenance requirements, including changing the oil and replacing the necessary filters.