Does Honda's Econ Mode Actually Save Gas? Here's What Drivers Say

Some Honda vehicles have a green ECON button on the left of the steering wheel or in the console near the shifter. The ECON button is part of Honda's ECO Assist feature that helps drivers save gas. The other is what Honda calls a "driver feedback system" that includes an ambient meter in the instrument cluster to help drivers know when they're saving gas. Depending on the type of Honda vehicle, the meter displays blue or white when driving aggressively and turns green when efficient driving is detected.

Advertisement

The driver feedback system encourages Honda drivers to take it easy on the accelerator pedal. On the other hand, the green ECON button is part two of the Eco Assist feature and claims to improve fuel economy by "limiting the operation of some energy-consuming operations," according to Honda. Driving in ECON mode will tame engine performance by altering the throttle response, reducing fuel injection, and limiting the gearbox from shifting. Moreover, the ECON button minimizes the climate control to save gas without the driver noticing that their car is operating more efficiently.

With conscientious driving and gentle taps on the accelerator pedal, driving in ECON mode (or Eco Mode in non-Honda vehicles) around the city or when cruising on the highway will help save gas. The question is, how much gas does the ECON button actually save?

Advertisement