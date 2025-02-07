Which Motorcycles Have A CVT Transmission? (And How Does It Work?)

When it comes to motorcycle transmissions, there has been a long-standing debate between manual and automatic systems. Manual transmissions are known for their control and connection to tradition, and they've dominated the scene for decades. Then automatics came in and simplified riding. However, they weren't well received by riders who preferred being in control and remaining true to the tradition. But now, even the automatic transmission has become an old thing, with the introduction of the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Unlike the other types of motorcycle transmissions, the CVT eliminates the need for fixed gear ratios. This means no hard shifts, no clutch control, and, most importantly, a smoother drive.

A continuous variable transmission is a type of transmission that changes the motorcycle riding experience. Manual transmissions require gear shifting, demanding more from the driver. This hands-on experience keeps you engaged and immersed in the moment, which is why many riders find it more enjoyable to drive. On the other hand, the CVT systems transfer power using a belt-and-pulley system, without the need for clutch control of gears. The CVT's constant power delivery gives you an uninterrupted riding experience. Just twist the throttle and it handles the rest.

What makes CVTs so special is their departure from the conventional. These shiftless systems deliver constant angular velocity, regardless of speed, and they enhance fuel efficiency in the process. But being good (or even better) transmission systems hasn't saved them from scrutiny, as many purists argue that the CVT's shiftless nature lacks the "soul" and engagement of traditional systems. Despite this division, CVTs continue to gain ground in the automatic motorcycle world, including in some of the fastest automatic transmission motorcycles.

