DeWalt Vs. Ego Lawn Mowers: How Do They Compare?

Lawn maintenance can be a hassle, but it's a lot easier when you have the right kind of mower. Purchasing a quality lawn mower can help turn a laborious chore into a relatively menial task and there are a ton of options out there to choose from. Once you start looking into your options, there are two brands that you'll almost definitely come across at one point or another: DeWalt and Ego.

DeWalt is a power tool brand that is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. The company was founded in 1924 when Raymond DeWalt patented the first-ever radial arm saw. The company has continued to grow in the century since that fateful invention and is now known as one of the best power tool brands on the market, with a majority of its products being designed and manufactured in the U.S. from globally sourced components. Ego, on the other hand, is owned by Chervon, which is based in Nanjing, China. Chervon was first established in 1993 and also owns the tool brands Flex and Skil, while Ego was launched as the umbrella corporation's U.S.-based brand in 2012.

Both of these companies make mowers, but you might want to know a bit more about each of them before committing to a purchase. To that end, it's worth taking a look at the range of models that each of these companies has in their catalog, what kind of specs and features they offer, how much they cost, and what professional reviewers think of them.

