DeWalt Vs. Ego Lawn Mowers: How Do They Compare?
Lawn maintenance can be a hassle, but it's a lot easier when you have the right kind of mower. Purchasing a quality lawn mower can help turn a laborious chore into a relatively menial task and there are a ton of options out there to choose from. Once you start looking into your options, there are two brands that you'll almost definitely come across at one point or another: DeWalt and Ego.
DeWalt is a power tool brand that is owned by Stanley Black & Decker. The company was founded in 1924 when Raymond DeWalt patented the first-ever radial arm saw. The company has continued to grow in the century since that fateful invention and is now known as one of the best power tool brands on the market, with a majority of its products being designed and manufactured in the U.S. from globally sourced components. Ego, on the other hand, is owned by Chervon, which is based in Nanjing, China. Chervon was first established in 1993 and also owns the tool brands Flex and Skil, while Ego was launched as the umbrella corporation's U.S.-based brand in 2012.
Both of these companies make mowers, but you might want to know a bit more about each of them before committing to a purchase. To that end, it's worth taking a look at the range of models that each of these companies has in their catalog, what kind of specs and features they offer, how much they cost, and what professional reviewers think of them.
What models are available?
Let's start by taking a look at the models that each company has on offer. That way, you can get an idea of the range that you have to choose from when selecting a mower from either DeWalt or Ego. It's worth considering how many walking mowers they offer vs. how many riding mowers as well as how many of them are gas vs. electric.
DeWalt currently has 13 walking mowers and six riding mower models listed in its current line-up. The walking mowers range in size from a handful of smaller 21" blade models all the way to a massive 48" beast. Seven of the push mowers are gas-powered, including the two largest, while the other seven of the small to medium-sized models are battery-powered. Three of them are part of the DeWalt 60V Max battery system, while the other three are powered by two 20V Max batteries. The riding mowers start at 48" and run up to 60" in blade size, and all of them are gas-powered.
Meanwhile, Ego has 16 mowers currently listed in its catalog. All of them are push mowers with blade sizes ranging between 20"-22". Likewise, all of them appear to be electric models that are powered by Ego's 56V arc lithium battery system, though many of them are sold in kits that include batteries in various ampere-hour capacities.
How do their specs compare?
Now it's time to take a quick look at the kind of performance you might be able to expect. Since DeWalt offers a much wider range of sizes, styles, and power systems than Ego, let's start by examining two of the more comparable models offered by these brands: The DeWalt DCMWSP700Y2 60V Max 21" Cordless Brushless RWD Self-Propelled Mower Kit and the Ego LM2135SP 800 Series Power+ Mower 21" Select Cut System with Touch Drive Self propelled Kit.
The DeWalt model has a 3-in-1 disposal system with mulching, bagging, and rear discharge located near the back wheel. "The 21 in. steel cutting deck features a high-efficiency cutting system with dual blades to get the job done," the website's product description states. "The battery-powered system is designed with a brushless, Autosense motor to deliver up to 85 minutes of runtime." Additionally, the mower has built-in headlights, an LED dashboard with battery monitoring, a one-touch telescoping handle system for storage, and a 6-setting lever to adjust cut height. DeWalt doesn't list specs for RPM or torque.
The Ego model also doesn't list RPM, but it does promise seven lb-ft of torque, which it claims is more powerful than gas. It uses three separate blades: A mulching blade, a high-lift bagging blade, and an extended runtime blade. These effectively give you different options for light, heavy, and balanced cutting. The mower gets up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge of a 7.5Ah battery due to its brushless motor. It has LED headlights, IPX4 water resistance, push-button start, height adjustment, and it folds for storage. It also has Ego's Touch Drive self-propulsion technology with a variable propulsion speed from 0.9-3.1 MPH.
How much do their mowers cost?
Of course, price is always an important factor when buying any power tool, so it's worth taking a look at how much you might expect to pay for the mowers that are available from each of these brands.
Starting again with DeWalt, the smaller gas-powered models appear to be the cheapest. They are available in the $399.00-$499.00 range. The small-to-medium-sized battery-powered models, which are closest to the Ego mowers in terms of specs, are a bit more expensive. They run from $599.00-$849.00. Meanwhile, the larger gas push mowers are currently going for $2,299.00 and $6,699.00 respectively. Then there are the riding mowers. These range from the smaller DXGZ148P Z148 48 in 23 HP Kawasaki Gas Hydrostatic Commercial Zero-Turn Mower, which goes for just $1,299.00, all the way to the massive DXGX548P X548 48 in 26 HP Kawasaki EFI Gas Hydrostatic Commercial Stand-on Zero-Turn Mower which goes for a whopping $10,199.00.
Ego's pricing model is a little different. Many of the kits that they have available offer the same mowers with different capacity batteries, with the price going up in small increments with larger battery sizes. The 800 Series LM2135SP discussed earlier is $699.00 for the kit that comes with the 7.5Ah battery and $799.00 for the kit that comes with the 10Ah battery. Keeping that in mind, its cheapest kit is the 600 Series 6Ah kit, which goes for $449.0,0, and its most expensive is the 1100 Series 10Ah kit, which goes for $1,299.00.
What do reviewers have to say about their mowers?
It's never a bad idea to see what professional reviewers have to say about these kinds of products. Reviews with independent testing can reveal a much more objective perspective of how these machines perform in real-world conditions.
Mark Wolfe of Bob Vila tested the DeWalt 2x20V Max 21.5" self-propelled lawn mower and generally seemed impressed with its performance, awarding it an 8.3 out of 10 score overall. "This mower is easy and comfortable to operate on all kinds of terrain, eliminates all of the downsides of maintaining a gas engine, and delivers a nice, even cut," he said. "The price is in line with the competition, and the quality appears to be better than most." Jason Cockerman of Top Ten Reviews has similar findings in his review of the company's 60V Max Cordless Push Mower. "It's a compelling option with up to 80 minutes of run time, a new dual-blade cutting system, and an LED indicator panel."
Wolfe also reviewed one of Ego's Power+ 21" self-propelled mowers for Bob Vila, giving it an 8.7 out of 10. "I am happy to say that the LM2102SP performed better than my old 22-inch gas push mower," he said. "It navigated the ups and downs of my landscape at a comfortable pace, held adequate battery life to mow the entire yard on a single charge, and left behind a nice even lawn without the need for double mowing." This mower is also regularly ranked as one of the highest-rated push mowers under $500. Meanwhile, Harry Sawyers of Wirecutter called the 56-volt Ego LM2135SP Power+ Select Cut Mower "the best lawn mower I've ever used, and I've been mowing lawns my whole life."