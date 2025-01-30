6 Amazon Gadgets To Consider Before The Next Snow Storm

One of the biggest concerns during a snow storm is losing power, and the worst part of losing power is losing the light. The last thing you want is to be stuck in the dark with nothing but the dim glow of your cellphone's limited battery to illuminate your home. That's why it's a good idea to get some battery-powered lights. A flashlight or headlamp is good to have on hand for getting around, but you'll also want a good lantern to illuminate your living area.

The Lepro LE Super Bright LED Camping Lantern is an excellent option that is readily available on Amazon. It has a 360-degree beam angle and four different lighting modes: cool white, warm, white-warm combination, and flashing (for emergencies). It can produce up to 1,000 lumens of light, making it ideal for a living area, and is IP44 water resistant if you need to take it outside. The rechargeable 4,400mAh internal battery is rated to last up to 12 hours and can be used as a power bank for charging other devices if needed. It's also affordable, coming in at $31.98 for a single lantern, or $54.99 for a pair.

The lantern has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Amazon with over 31,000 reviews. Customers praised its brightness, size, value, and design quality. Stephanie Cronk of Bob Vila ranked it as the best LED lantern on the market. "Even on our overcast, near-pitch-dark testing night, we had no problem illuminating a large area with the Lepro," she said. "Its thick rubberized coating will protect it from occasionally being knocked over or dropped. We let it fall from chest height onto our concrete driveway multiple times, and it suffered little more than a few scratches."

