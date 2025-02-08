Common Problems With GM's LS4 Engine (According To Owners)

The most commonly reported issues with the LS4 engines involve problems with the Displacement on Demand (DoD) active fuel management system and the weak stock 4T65E four-speed automatic transmission.

In a 2017 thread on ls1tech's forums soliciting advice about using an LS4-powered car as a daily driver, 5.0stang wrote, "I have had as a DD for about a year now and put about ~30k (100k-130k). It is a fun car to drive as a DD, but I have had nothing but problems with it. Replaced the transmission at 106K, electrical issues with fans, clicking in suspension, TC (Torque Converter) not functioning, etc. Every now and then I notice a ticking at start-up. After research, they are all fairly common if not very common issues."

In 2012, NewCar posted to Grand Prix Forums asking for similar advice, adding that they had heard "some bad things regarding the trans & burning oil." BillBoost37 replied that he had heard the same from a couple of friends of his who own LS4-powered cars, adding, "There's been mention of disabling the DOD because it'll drive you nuts." Boarderx3120 dismissed some of the common complaints from other owners, noting that their transmission "consistently maintains a temp well below the recommended maximum temp of the fluid which is 175. D.o.d. has not been an issue for me either as I can't tell when it kicks in unless I'm looking at the "instant mpg" on the info center. Haven't had to add any oil either."

