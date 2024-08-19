Which Pontiac Grand Prix Came With An LS V8, And How Much Horsepower Did It Have?

The Pontiac Grand Prix was one of the automaker's muscle-car-with-a-suburban-veneer vehicles with more under the hood than casual observers might guess. Manufactured since 1962, the Grand Prix evolved from a coupe to a four-door sedan and entered its seventh generation in 2004.

This generation offered a 3.8L V6 engine with 200 hp for its GT trim. Like an increasing number of cars in its class at that time, it used front-wheel drive. The GTP trim bumped the car up to 260 hp, thanks to its supercharged engine.

In a bid for that old excitement, Pontiac decided in 2005 to bring back a V8 to the popular model, introducing the GXP trim with this Grand Prix generation. There hadn't been a V8 standard in a Grand Prix since the third generation in the 1970s. However, unlike the very first V8 Grand Prix, this model's 5.3L V8 sat over the drive wheels up front and offered a huge boost in horsepower over the other trims.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY- SA 4.0]

