Harbor Freight Icon 382-Piece Master Set: What's Included & How Much Does It Cost?

One of the great things about shopping at Harbor Freight is the range in value and quality of the products they offer. Most of the tools that you find inside these stores are going to be cheaper than the big-name brands. For example, Harbor Freight often compares Bauer power tools to Craftsman and Ryobi. However, the company also offers alternatives for the premium brands that are designed to be sturdier than the budget-oriented brands on the shelf next to them. Icon hand tools is a prominent example of this.

Icon tools are often marketed as an alternative to Snap-On – a professional-grade tool truck company that is favored by industry professionals across the U.S. Whether or not it actually meets this level of quality is a matter of opinion, but the Icon brand tools are certainly among the best that Harbor Freight sells. This makes them a popular option for handypeople looking to balance quality and budget. Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty for hand tools doesn't hurt matters either.

Knowing that, many people might be tempted by the Icon Core Master Set. This includes a collection of 382 pieces of Icon hardware that is sure to make a solid start to anyone's tool collection. But before you go rushing off to the store, you might first want to know what comes in the kit and how much it costs.

