What Does H4F Stand For On A Toyota 4Runner? (And How It's Different From H4L)

While the Toyota 4Runner has changed over the years, it remains one of the best new off-road vehicles on the market. In addition to legendary Toyota quality, one of the things that makes it a great off-road SUV is its available full-time four-wheel drive system. The 2025 Toyota 4Runner provides the full-time four-wheel drive option in its Limited and Platinum grades.

Advertisement

The full-time four-wheel drive system used in various versions of the 4Runner over the years features a center differential that can operate either locked or unlocked. The electronically locking center differential provides a driver-selectable choice of two gear ranges: a low gear range for low speed and a high range for driving at normal speeds. While the low range is only available with the center differential locked, the high range can be used with it locked or unlocked.

When available, these options are accessed by the 4Runner's four-wheel drive selector knob that's located near the center-console mounted gear shifter and designated as H4F, H4L, and L4L. When driving on dry paved roads, the 4Runner's full-time four-wheel drive selector knob should be turned to H4F (high range, four-wheel free) or unlocked center differential. If driving conditions are slippery due to snow or ice, or if you venture off-road onto sand or gravel surfaces that limit traction, switch to H4L (high range, four-wheel locked) to lock in the center differential and maximize the available traction.

Advertisement