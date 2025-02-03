7 Classic Toyota Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

Toyota has produced a steady line of beloved and reliable vehicles throughout its long history, and Toyota and its luxury arm Lexus topped our list of the most reliable car brands on the planet. Largely because of this reliability, Toyota vehicles have been able to hold their value very well on the used market. For example, Classic.com lists the average sale price of a 2015 Tacoma pickup at more than $29,000, and that's for a truck that's a decade old. For that price, you could drive off the lot behind the wheel of any of these 10 cheap 2025 models.

Not every used Toyota out there is going to cost you a ton of money. In fact, there are some very popular vehicles from the company's history that can be found for reasonable prices, whether you are purchasing from an dealership or a private seller. If you're in the market for an older car, truck, or SUV, you should be able to pick up any of these seven Toyotas without emptying your bank account.