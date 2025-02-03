7 Classic Toyota Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)
Toyota has produced a steady line of beloved and reliable vehicles throughout its long history, and Toyota and its luxury arm Lexus topped our list of the most reliable car brands on the planet. Largely because of this reliability, Toyota vehicles have been able to hold their value very well on the used market. For example, Classic.com lists the average sale price of a 2015 Tacoma pickup at more than $29,000, and that's for a truck that's a decade old. For that price, you could drive off the lot behind the wheel of any of these 10 cheap 2025 models.
Not every used Toyota out there is going to cost you a ton of money. In fact, there are some very popular vehicles from the company's history that can be found for reasonable prices, whether you are purchasing from an dealership or a private seller. If you're in the market for an older car, truck, or SUV, you should be able to pick up any of these seven Toyotas without emptying your bank account.
The Celica is an affordable classic
Toyota first introduced the Celica in the United States for the 1971 model year, and it lasted more than three decades before being discontinued in 2005. It could be back soon, though. Last November, the Japanese magazine Best Car quoted one top Toyota executive as claiming, "We're making the [new] Celica." There's no official word yet on when that might happen, but classic Celicas are still available for a decent price, especially for a sports car.
Classic.com lists more than 250 used Celica sales over the last five years, at an average price of a little over $14,000. Prices vary significantly by model year, though. First-generation (1971-77) Celicas average almost $24,000, but second- (1978-1981) and fourth- (1986-1989) generation models can routinely be found for under $10,000. While it's easy to find a stock Celica at a budget price, two race-modified examples sold for six figures in the last two and a half years.
The Corona had a four-decade run
The Celica was not the first Toyota that made a splash in the United States. After the Crown failed to impress American buyers, Toyota brought the Corona stateside for the 1965 model year. By 1966, the Corona helped Toyota become the third-best-selling import car company in the country, and the model's success was key in helping change the course of Toyota's history in the United States.
The Corona helped establish the company's reputation for producing economical and reliable cars. The model was replaced by the Camry for 1983 in the United States, but stayed in production elsewhere through 2001.
The early years for the Toyota Corona are extremely affordable. From 1966 to 1969, no model year has an average sale price of over $10,000, according to Classic.com. As we move into the 1970s, those numbers increase by a bit but still remain mostly under $13,000. The lone exception is the 1974 model, which has an average sale price of $16,665. Models from 1979 and later can easily be found for well under $10,000, making the Corona a great choice for used car shoppers on a tight budget.
The Solara was a coupe version of the Camry
Toyota tried introducing a coupe version of the Camry in 1991, but it didn't sell particularly well. Undaunted, the automaker brought the model back in 1999 as the Solara, adding a convertible version the following year. Sales declined sharply after a few years, prompting Toyota to drop the Solara in 2008.
While the run for the Solara wasn't exceptionally long, it is still a stylish, reliable sports car that would look good in anyone's driveway. It's made even more appealing by the shockingly low price on the used market. Consumer Reports cites the value for a used Solara at between roughly $3,000 and $7,000 depending on model year and condition. Real-world transactions average a little over $10,000, according to Classic.com. Only five Solaras have sold for more than $12,000 in the past five years, and a half-dozen have changed hands for $7,500 or less during that same time frame.
The Corolla delivers reliability at a low price
The Corolla is the best-selling vehicle in automotive history, with more than 50 million sold during the model's 50-plus year run. The base price for a new 2025 Corolla is a little over $22,000, but you can pick up a used example for much less. A particularly wise buy is the 2007 model, which marked the penultimate year of the ninth generation. Drivers surveyed by J.D. Power gave this model an overall average score of 85 out of 100, with a quality and reliability score of 88.
Classic.com shows just one sale of a 2007 Corolla in the last five years, at an even $15,000. The average ninth-generation model goes for a little more than $1,000 less than that, putting it within the reach of most buyers. If you're able to find one for sale near you, you can rest assured that you likely won't have to spend too much more cash keeping it running. And if you want to go back a few more years to the 1991-1998 seventh generation, these examples sell for an average of just over $8,000.
The 2014-2015 Toyota Prius is highly regarded by owners
Saving money at the gas pump is appealing to just about every budget-minded car buyer, and seeking out a car with a hybrid powertrain is a great way of doing that. The Toyota Prius helped convince consumers of the advantages of a hybrid drive system when it was introduced in 1997. Toyota brought the Prius to the United States three years later, and the model has gone through a few generational updates since then.
The 2014 and 2015 model years mark the end of the Prius' third generation and have earned some sterling reliability scores from drivers. Owners surveyed by Consumer Reports gave the 2014 Prius a 74 out of 100 for reliability, and the following year's model ranked even higher at 85. If you want a 2014 model, you'll likely spend between $9,500 and $11,500. For 2015, that range is about $11,000 to $12,700. Even at the high end, that is still less than half of the price of a new 2025 Prius.
The second-generation Tundra is still a good buy
Toyota makes a few highly rated, reliable pickup trucks that are extremely popular with buyers. The full-sized Tundra has a starting price of over $40,000 if you are purchasing it new, which is out of the price range of many people. But if you're on a tight budget, you can still find a used Tundra at a reasonable price. Around the same time that Toyota was nailing what the Prius could be, the same was happening with the Tundra.
The 2014 model is among the best years for the Tundra pickup, and is probably the oldest model you should be considering. Owners have rated it an average of 4.5 out of five stars at Edmunds, with many highlighting its reliability and comfort. That model year lies squarely in the middle of the second generation, which ran from 2007 through 2021. Classic.com lists 58 second-gen Tundra sales in the past five years, at an average price of just under $28,500. That's a huge savings over a new model, and a handful have gone for under $15,000.
The 2008 Tacoma is another reliable bargain
If you want an affordable, reliable used pickup and don't need something as big as the Tundra, consider the mid-sized Tacoma. The 2008 model is especially well-regarded, making our list of Toyota's most reliable vehicles of all time. Owners rated it 85 out of 100 overall at J.D. Power, and 87 for quality and reliability. If you are looking at a vehicle that is now more than 15 years old, those are the kind of high owner ratings you want to see before plunking down your hard-earned money.
You might think that seeking out a truck with such a solid reputation would cost a bedload of cash, but the 2008 Tacoma is a particularly affordable option on the used market. Classic.com lists a dozen sales of Tacomas from that year since 2020, at an average of $15,646. That's an excellent price for a truck of this quality, and about half the cost of a new 2025 model.