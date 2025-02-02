5 Things You May Not Know GM Built For The US Military

There are a lot of interesting facts about General Motors that might surprise even the biggest car enthusiast, including being proficient with producing weapons, aircraft, and ammunition just as well as it manufactures civilian cars. The company and its many divisions have a record for assisting the United States military in one capacity or another with nearly every major conflict it has been involved with since World War I. It's not surprising to learn that Chevrolet built its popular Suburban SUV for the U.S. Army in World War II or that the Army used Cadillacs for staff vehicles during the First World War. Military personnel, after all, have to drive something even when they're away from home.

General Motors and its many divisions over the years didn't simply supply vehicles or build cars for the military. It built some of the most reputable vehicles used on land, air, and sea, as well as engines during some of the biggest conflicts the country participated in. It's not done fulfilling military contracts either. As recently as 2020, GM Defense was awarded a $214.3 million contract to build the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), a fast and agile vehicle that can transport nine troops across the battlefield at a time. You might be surprised just how much GM was involved in the war effort and which vehicles it built for the military. It's not just the Humvee.