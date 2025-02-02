6 Concept Cars We Wish We Could Buy

The GM-X Stiletto is what could be if safety, practicality, and even drivability were not part of the equation. It's truly one of the most mind-blowing concept cars you'll ever come across. As the space race was heating up in the mid-'60s, General Motors enlisted young designers from its Advanced Development Department to come up with the most futuristic design and technologically advanced car they could think of.

It was revealed at the 1964-1965 New York World's Fair, and was touted as a futuristic sports car. The design was meant to create the illusion that the long, rocket-shaped car was hovering. There were no doors or windows; instead there was a hatch on the roof that drivers had to climb in through. The Stiletto had a massive fighter jet-like wraparound windshield, revealing a silver interior full of a mind-boggling amount of buttons, switches, and displays. Even the steering was aircraft-inspired, featuring a yoke instead of a wheel. Just like the sci-fi spaceships that inspired its form, the GM-X Stiletto featured an AI assistant and a rearview camera with a live video feed so you could watch your surroundings from the cockpit. It was intended purely as a design showcase, and didn't even have a powertrain.

