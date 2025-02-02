These Smart Clothes Look Strange But Might Just Be Genius

The health wearables segment is largely dominated by chatter about smart rings, smartwatches, and bands. However, the concept of smart textiles has been around for a while, with names like Google entering the game. Contrary to their seemingly niche appeal, the smart textiles industry is eyeing a market cap worth around $29 billion. The rise in demand is led by the integration of low-power sensors in fabric for assessing biomarkers like heart rate, blood pressure sensing, and sweat analysis, among others.

Advertisement

With the arrival of generative AI, progress in the segment has only accelerated. Athletes form the core audience for such developments. Sensors working in tandem with AI algorithms take a combined approach that delivers a holistic set of benefits beyond simple tracking, offering custom suggestions for maximizing performance, keeping a vigilant eye on any physical issues, and combining the health for periodic breakdowns of net growth.

Management of chronic diseases, patient monitoring, and the creation of therapeutic devices are some of the applications. Researchers at MIT, for example, managed to weave sensors into a fabric capable of posture monitoring and motion detection while conforming to body shape. Thankfully, a healthy few of these innovations have already made it to market, offering buyers a taste of what the future of smart clothing is going to accomplish for them in the coming years. These are some of the best.

Advertisement