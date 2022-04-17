Are Smartclothes Ever Going To See The Light Of Day?

Smart clothes are exactly what they sound like: any piece of apparel that also connects to a device via at least one sensor and some form of wireless communication can be considered smart clothing. The nomenclature also applies to clothing that's been woven with electronics and similarly named "smart textiles," which are designed to sense and sometimes react to their environment.

The purpose of smart clothing is to integrate fashion with advanced functions that are generally provided to us by smartwatches and smartphones. But some have rightfully questioned whether the future really has a place for smart apparel, which can be particularly expensive when maintaining an entire wardrobe, especially when alternatives like the Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa are theoretically already good enough to serve most of the data-tracking and quick-communication utilities that smart clothing can provide.

A study published by the Journal of Applied Physics noted in 2021 that there are three "major impediments" to the standardization of electronic textiles, including the flexibility of conductive wiring, the need for power generation, and garment production (the actual cutting and sewing of these garments with traditional means, as well as the handling of moisture). This research also made the point that very few products have been viable enough commercially to cultivate long-term support. However, there are already a handful of smart apparel products that are worth looking at right now.