Smart Clothing Could Be Surprisingly High Tech

Smart watches, smart locks, smartphones, and smart plugs are all products you probably are familiar with — but now you can add smart clothes to the list as well. These garments are embedded with smart technology and look just like regular clothes, except that they have conductive fibers and sensors woven directly into the fabric.

You may think that smart clothing is a fairly recent development, but it's a science that has been around for hundreds of years. According to researchers, the first generation of smart clothing was made by craftsmen wrapping metallic threads over regular fabric threads. Even Queen Elizabeth I had several gowns woven with gold and silver conductive threads. When electricity became mainstream at the end of the 19th century, designers started to fuse electricity with clothing and jewelry to create fashion like motorized hats and evening dresses that could light up.

Today, major brands such as Levi, and Under Armour offer smart fashion choices such as jackets, hoodies, t-shirts, and sleepwear. But, they can be pricey, and you may have to pay through the nose if you want to add some of these technologically enhanced pieces to your wardrobe.