7 Ryobi Tools And Products You Can't Get In The US

Ryobi is one of the more prominent sellers of tools in the United States — if you're a regular customer at Home Depot, you've almost definitely seen its displays. While Ryobi has a big footprint in the United States, that's far from the only footprint it has. The company was originally founded in Japan in the 1940s, and today it's a multinational brand operating in various countries.

A quirk of Ryobi's multinational presence is that not all the products it sells in one country will be available in others. As such, there are a good number of Ryobi products that you can't find on the shelf here in the United States. In fact, two of Ryobi's largest markets are the U.K. and Australia. If you want to buy products from there, you'll need to buy them online. Just remember to treat any tools you're interested in with the same degree of skepticism you'd direct toward a tool right in front of you, even with the novelty that comes from the limited availability.