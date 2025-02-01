How Much Can A Ryobi Zero-Turn Mower Tow?

Ryobi is a high-profile name in the power tools business, with products found throughout every Home Depot store for the last several decades. In 2017, the company released its first battery-powered riding mower and has since launched several variations of electric zero-turn mower. When compiling professional reviews, you can see that the company has been largely successful in its efforts, as one of Ryobi's electric models made the list of the best zero-turn mowers you can buy in 2024.

Advertisement

Many curious homeowners have wondered whether Ryobi's zero-turn mower is worth it, as there are far more gasoline-powered options on the market. One of the most significant concerns among potential buyers has to do with the electric nature of these machines. For example, depending on the size of your lawn, it's crucial to know how long the batteries last in Ryobi's electric zero-turn lawn mowers. While the above are both important questions, one you might not have considered is towing capacity.

There are plenty of mowing accessories, such as dump carts and spreaders, among others, which can hitch up to your zero-turn for added functionality. According to Ryobi, you don't want to pull anything that tips the scales above 1/2 the total weight of the mower plus 1/2 the driver's weight. Ryobi mentions that tongue weight should never exceed 50 pounds.

Advertisement