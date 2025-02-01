How Much Can A Ryobi Zero-Turn Mower Tow?
Ryobi is a high-profile name in the power tools business, with products found throughout every Home Depot store for the last several decades. In 2017, the company released its first battery-powered riding mower and has since launched several variations of electric zero-turn mower. When compiling professional reviews, you can see that the company has been largely successful in its efforts, as one of Ryobi's electric models made the list of the best zero-turn mowers you can buy in 2024.
Many curious homeowners have wondered whether Ryobi's zero-turn mower is worth it, as there are far more gasoline-powered options on the market. One of the most significant concerns among potential buyers has to do with the electric nature of these machines. For example, depending on the size of your lawn, it's crucial to know how long the batteries last in Ryobi's electric zero-turn lawn mowers. While the above are both important questions, one you might not have considered is towing capacity.
There are plenty of mowing accessories, such as dump carts and spreaders, among others, which can hitch up to your zero-turn for added functionality. According to Ryobi, you don't want to pull anything that tips the scales above 1/2 the total weight of the mower plus 1/2 the driver's weight. Ryobi mentions that tongue weight should never exceed 50 pounds.
So, how much can each Ryobi zero-turn model pull and what should you look out for when towing?
The smallest model, the Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 30 in., is 397 pounds. If you follow Ryobi's towing capacity equation outlined above and use an average weight of 200 pounds for an adult male, this unit can pull up to nearly 300 pounds. The Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 42 in. rolls in, weighing a hefty 700 pounds. After calculating the additional load, you can expect around 450 pounds of towing capacity. Lastly, the Ryobi 80V HP Brushless 54 in. zero-turn mower registers at a hearty 796 pounds. This means that the largest option of the manufacturer's electric zero-turn mowers is capable of around 500 pounds of maximum pulling power.
Having the option to tow various accessories can make lawn care take less effort and less time. However, you'll want to be cautious about a few things before you get to work. For example, OSHA recommends riding mowers stay away from hills that slant greater than 15 degrees. With that in mind, attempting such an incline while also towing something is a recipe for disaster, as the wheels could fail to grip the ground, sending you sliding. It's also important to remember that you'll need to adjust how you drive while pulling accessories like a full dump cart for example. The added weight will make it more challenging to come to a quick stop, so be sure to leave extra room to slow the mower to a halt.
The different Ryobi zero-turn models and the importance of weight
There are a few Ryobi zero-turn options that vary elements such as the width of the cutting deck, the number of blades, and the number of batteries. The smallest deck is 30 inches, which can handle around 1 acre of lawn space (per charge) and features two 80-volt batteries, with power comparable to 28 horsepower.
Next, is the 42-inch mowing deck, which is designed to cut up to 3 acres of grass (per charge) and packs in two 80-volt and two 40-volt batteries, producing tantamount to 31 horsepower. Finally, you have the largest 54-inch cutting deck, using three 80-volt and four 40-volt batteries, for performance equal to 42 horsepower.
It's important to note the distinctions between the models because each one will weigh a different amount, ultimately affecting towing capacity. Also, remember that operator weight is a factor that will alter the numbers.