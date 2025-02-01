The Big Health Mistake Most Smartwatch Wearers Are Making

Earlier this month, research published in the Cell journal highlighted the importance of biomarkers collected by a smartwatch in predicting psychiatric illnesses such as ADHD and even linking them to potential genetic markers. This won't be the first wearable-related breakthrough of its kind. The segment is no longer niche, and we already have millions of smartwatches out there capable of ECG and even detecting serious problems such as AFib.

Smartwatches rely on algorithms to make sense of the data collected by the biosensors, which means there's still a lot of raw data that could shed more insights into our health, but they just haven't been fed to algorithms to get more out of them. A doctor can already do that, but it seems most smartwatch users are making a grave mistake on this front. According to a survey courtesy of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, only a fraction of Americans who rely on smartwatches for health monitoring share the data with their doctor.

Nearly two-thirds of the participants reported using a smartwatch to keep an eye on their heart health, but only a quarter of them discussed the data with their doctor or healthcare provider. "Of those who use a device, only 1 in 4 use that data to prompt a conversation about their heart health with their doctor," says the institution. The repercussions of such behavior could be serious, especially in emergency situations.

