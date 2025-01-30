American Pickers: The Most Expensive Motorcycles Sold From Mike Wolfe's Collection

Mike Wolfe is a man of many hats. Though he's known to most of the world as the creator and host of History's long-running reality series "American Pickers," he's also an ace antiquer, an avid collector of rare and unusual artifacts, and a low-key historian with a seemingly boundless trove of knowledge encompassing any number of historical periods. He's also a full-blown motorcycle guy who has been known to pony up some serious coin for vintage bikes he finds in the antiquing wilds.

Many of the motorcycles Wolfe has come across on the series were purchased as short-term investments he hoped to fix up and flip for a profit. However, quite a few of the bikes seen on "American Pickers" have gone straight into the TV star's personal collection, occupying space alongside dozens of other rare and vintage models he has accumulated both on and off camera.

If you've ever caught a glimpse of Wolfe's extensive vintage motorcycle collection — largely housed in his vast Columbia Motor Alley facility in Tennessee – you know it would be the envy of virtually anyone with an appreciation for things that go "vroom" on two wheels. And yes, some of those bikes are worth thousands of pretty pennies. Here's a look at a few of the more expensive motorcycles from Mike Wolfe's personal collection.

