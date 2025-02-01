Common Problems With The Nissan 300ZX (According To Owners)

It's often said that the 300ZX "rescued" the entire Z-line of Nissans. Not only was it especially popular during its second-gen production from 1990 to 1996, but it's since become one of the most coveted sports cars for tinkerers that want a cool project car. In fact, after over 25 years since its discontinuation, the average price for a used 300ZX is still competitive. This is because the speedy racer maintains a high position on rankings like the most important Nissans of all time and the top classic cars that make for great investments.

Advertisement

Yet for all the praise given to the 300ZX, it's certainly not without weaknesses. The design team's original concept clashed with engineering limitations, and the resulting product was notoriously cramped under the hood. The densely-packed engine bay was just the tip of the iceberg, and the first of several qualities of the 300ZX that you should know about before buying one. But not all of its "quirks" are bad things. To get a good idea of the problems surrounding the 300ZX, we'll have to look at actual owners' complaints.

Many of the 300ZX's problems are the result of the longevity of its mechanical parts, such as fuel injector failures and melted wire harnesses. In other words, they're issues that can be fixed. Nonetheless, it's important to keep these specific "areas of interest" in the back of your mind when shopping around or maintaining your 300ZX, so let's review the reviews.

Advertisement