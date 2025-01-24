Indian Motorcycles Unveils New Sport Chief RT And Super Chief Dark Horse

There's a lot going on lately at Indian Motorcycles. This week, it's debuting a new engine, the PowerPlus 112, with strong horsepower and torque numbers and lots of race experience to back it up. They've also recently released the second generation of its Scout cruiser, with big style and lots of variants to choose from. And now, along with the new 2025 Scout, the bike brand is adding two new trims to its cruiser stable: the Sport Chief RT and the Super Chief Dark Horse.

The Chief is one of Indian's two cruiser bikes and for 2025 these two new models expand the lineup slightly, with factory-installed upgrades, a long list of available accessories, and modern touches. The current Sport Chief will carry on with the Sport Chief RT right alongside it, but the current Indian Super Chief is being removed from the lineup, replaced with the Dark Horse which has more power.