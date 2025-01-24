Indian Motorcycles Unveils New Sport Chief RT And Super Chief Dark Horse
There's a lot going on lately at Indian Motorcycles. This week, it's debuting a new engine, the PowerPlus 112, with strong horsepower and torque numbers and lots of race experience to back it up. They've also recently released the second generation of its Scout cruiser, with big style and lots of variants to choose from. And now, along with the new 2025 Scout, the bike brand is adding two new trims to its cruiser stable: the Sport Chief RT and the Super Chief Dark Horse.
The Chief is one of Indian's two cruiser bikes and for 2025 these two new models expand the lineup slightly, with factory-installed upgrades, a long list of available accessories, and modern touches. The current Sport Chief will carry on with the Sport Chief RT right alongside it, but the current Indian Super Chief is being removed from the lineup, replaced with the Dark Horse which has more power.
The New Sport Chief RT
While there aren't many mechanical differences between the current Sport Chief and the new Sport Chief RT, there are several features worth noting. For starters, a new bolstered seat to keep you in place during hard acceleration, along with a PowerBand audio system and all-new, color-matched rigid locking saddlebags for on-the-go storage. The PowerBand audio system connects via Bluetooth and plays through two 2.5-inch speakers, two tweeters, and a 4.5-inch subwoofer. Controlling all the tech action is a 4-inch touchscreen display on a circular center gauge. Features on the screen can also be adjusted via handlebar controls.
The current Sport Chief is powered by Indian's 116-cubic inch air-cooled V-Twin, known as the Thunderstroke 116. It makes a healthy 120 lb-ft of torque and it's the same engine that will power the Sport Chief RT. Up front, the RT will use the same KYB inverted forks, and out back there are adjustable Fox shocks — just like the standard Sport Chief. Brembo front brakes continue to provide stopping power for the Sport Chief and Sport Chief RT. Other standard features for the RT include a USB port for device charging, keyless ignition, and cruise control. Starting price for the standard Sport Chief is $19,999, while the new Sport Chief RT checks in at $22,499.
Style by Super Chief Dark Horse
Dark Horse is a familiar name when it comes to Indian motorcycles. Bikes like the Chieftain Dark Horse and Chief Bobber Dark Horse already carry the moniker, so this treatment should be pretty familiar to faithful Indian fans. To put it simply, the 2025 Super Chief Dark Horse has blacked-out styling with gloss paint. It also has the standard features you'd expect like USB charging, keyless ignition, a 4-inch touchscreen display, and cruise control.
For 2025, the standard Super Chief will be absent from the lineup though, which means no more Thunderstroke 111 — the engine that currently powers the Super Chief. Like the Sport Chief RT, (and the current Super Chief Limited) the Super Chief Dark Horse will be powered by the Thunderstroke 116 engine. Starting price for the Super Chief Limited and Super Chief Dark Horse checks in at $21,999. That's a carry-over price for the Limited model, but the outgoing standard Super Chief had an MSRP of $18,999 — so it's a $3k premium for the new Dark Horse model by comparison.