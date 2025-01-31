Who Makes Noonan Engines And Where Are They Built?
Considered today to be one of America's best engine builders, Noonan Race Engineering was pioneered by Jamie Noonan. Jamie's passion for racing began at an early age in Australia, likely in large part to his dad, who was involved with drag racing events during Noonan's formative years. Jamie would also start competing in Top Alcohol Dragsters, just like his father. Over in the US, fans of these events might remember legends like Keith Black, who is synonymous with drag racing.
In terms of engine building, Jamie's big break came along in the form of a position with one of Australia's V8 Supercar crews. While much attention is often paid to the drivers, it's the builders that created the iconic engines that changed racing forever. After spending a decade crafting competitive performance under the hood for Stone Brother Racing, among others, and racking up four championships, he decided it was time to go his own way.
In 2006, Noonan Ultimate Race Engineering was born, with a foundation built upon industry experience and event victories. Over the subsequent years, Noonan's company would grow and become known for premium machined billet parts, like precision engine blocks, manifolds, and cylinder heads, while remaining active in supporting Australian competitive racing crews. Today, Noonan Race Engineering can be seen as the engine builder behind a significant number of motorsport wins, both in the US and Australia.
How did an Australian company become a top US engine builder?
Like any successful business owner, Jamie Noonan wanted to expand his company, and decided the US was the place to do it in 2017. However, it wasn't an easy process, as the clout he had built up 'down under' didn't translate to financial institutions in the states. With its new headquarters in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Noonan Race Engineering could stretch its legs with a massive 22,000 square foot work space.
The move to the US has allowed Noonan the ability to make, perform upkeep, and offer repairs to their products internationally. There are many differences between HEMI and non-HEMI engines, which is important to understand when looking at Noonan Race Engineering's Hemi billet options. A billet provides advantages over cast iron variants such as greater durability, and easier maintenance for racing crews, who can fix problems right at the event. The company also provides some LS engine block options, which are familiar to many tuning enthusiasts, as General Motors' LS engines are special.
Noonan Race Engineering hasn't stopped to rest on its laurels after the big move to the US. Instead, the engine builder continues to expand, adding an additional workshop next door to the current facility in South Carolina. The function of this new space is to allow departments like research and development, design, and the actual engine builders to have their own area apart from manufacturing.