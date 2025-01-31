Who Makes Noonan Engines And Where Are They Built?

Considered today to be one of America's best engine builders, Noonan Race Engineering was pioneered by Jamie Noonan. Jamie's passion for racing began at an early age in Australia, likely in large part to his dad, who was involved with drag racing events during Noonan's formative years. Jamie would also start competing in Top Alcohol Dragsters, just like his father. Over in the US, fans of these events might remember legends like Keith Black, who is synonymous with drag racing.

In terms of engine building, Jamie's big break came along in the form of a position with one of Australia's V8 Supercar crews. While much attention is often paid to the drivers, it's the builders that created the iconic engines that changed racing forever. After spending a decade crafting competitive performance under the hood for Stone Brother Racing, among others, and racking up four championships, he decided it was time to go his own way.

In 2006, Noonan Ultimate Race Engineering was born, with a foundation built upon industry experience and event victories. Over the subsequent years, Noonan's company would grow and become known for premium machined billet parts, like precision engine blocks, manifolds, and cylinder heads, while remaining active in supporting Australian competitive racing crews. Today, Noonan Race Engineering can be seen as the engine builder behind a significant number of motorsport wins, both in the US and Australia.

