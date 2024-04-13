Does Keith Black Still Make Engines & Why Is His Name Synonymous With Drag Racing?

Keith Black might not be a household name, but for many fans of drag racing and high-performance engines, he's a legend. Black, or "Uncle Keith," died in 1991. So, if your question is, "Does Keith Black still make engines?" The answer is, sadly, no. However, his legacy lives on through his ground-breaking contributions to the auto industry, and his company still produces racing engines.

While Black's reputation has outlived him, the specifics of his innovations aren't as well-known. For instance, the man associated with drag racing actually got his start in racing boats. His greatest claim to fame was the specialized aluminum engine block, which eventually became the main design for nitro drag racing. Without such advancements, we probably wouldn't have had famous racers like the 1970 Black Ghost Dodge Challenger.

Keith Black was one of a kind. Most people lack the distinction of revolutionizing an industry while remaining true to their love of the pursuit, but Black wasn't most people. As shown by his life history, he was driven not by profit but by passion. His posthumous ascension to the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1995 formalized the KB initials as a synonym for drag racing, and it's worth understanding a bit of his legacy.