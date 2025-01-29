The Best Places To Buy Cheap Project Cars

It's probably no surprise that Craigslist is one of the best sites for finding cheap project cars. After all, it's essentially the online equivalent of the classifieds section of newspapers. The advantage of Craigslist, however, is that you have plenty of tips and tricks to narrow down your search based on region, keyword, price range, and other parameters. This is ideal for those with a particular project model in mind.

For the cheapest deals, look for listings that state the reason for selling. The best deals can be found from sellers that just want to get rid of their car. For example, if someone says their 1970 Dodge Polara is taking up too much space in the garage, they're probably eager to get some fast cash for it and won't bother nickel-and-diming you. Look for listings that say the price is negotiable, or the seller is willing to accept offers. The keyword is "OBO" which means "or best offer."

However, if a seller states in their listing that the price is firm, you probably won't have any luck negotiating the price down. Keep an eye out for signs that the seller is trying to make a profit from the sale. Also, professional used-car dealers sometimes post on Craigslist without stating so in the listing in order to attract bargain-hunters looking for deals. As always, ask what the seller's reasons are for selling.

If you can't find a project car that interests you in your local area, you can try expanding your search to other areas. The downside to this method is the extra time it takes, since you should still inspect the car in person before making a deal. Furthermore, if the car isn't road-worthy, and it's far away from home, transportation costs will be higher.