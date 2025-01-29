The El Catalina: A Look At Pontiac's Cousin To The El Camino

The El Camino — Spanish for "The Way" — is a name which largely needs no introduction. Originally based on the 1959 Chevrolet Brookwood (basically a Biscayne station wagon), the El Camino was a reactionary vehicle, built to compete directly with the Ford Ranchero. What isn't as well-known, however, is that the El Camino might've had a younger sibling made by Pontiac.

Advertisement

The one and only "El Catalina" isn't just an El Camino with some Pontiac body panels. This car has a rather complicated history; at one point reduced to a rusted-out and neglected prototype. However, thanks to the efforts of various restorers over the years and major restoration efforts by Tom Gerrard, El Catalina is now a multiple award-winning show car.

To explore its roots, we've got to go back to the origins of the El Camino. In 1957, pickup trucks were often viewed more as agricultural tools than passenger cars. They were perfect for farm work, not so much commuting — a fact which Ford changed with the introduction of the Ranchero. Unlike most pickups, the Ranchero was built on a car chassis, highly unorthodox in the 1950s U.S. market. As America's first relatively popular dedicated ute in over a decade, the Ranchero proved that there was a niche market stateside for a vehicle which married car-like performance and pickup practicality. Its success spurred the development of the El Camino, which debuted two years later.

Advertisement

It easily outsold the Ranchero, enough that Pontiac dabbled in the idea itself. It wasn't Chevrolet's first truck, and certainly not Chevrolet's last truck either. However, Pontiac never pulled the trigger, leaving us with just one extant prototype today.