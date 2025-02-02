6 Subaru Models With The Best MPG
Fuel economy has traditionally been an important consideration for car buyers, even though you can save a little on gas by filling up early in the week. And while there isn't a single Subaru on our list of the most fuel efficient cars you can buy in 2025, some of its gas-powered models provide decent fuel mileage.
Subaru is also gearing up to release the 2025 Forester Hybrid and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid, which are both focused on fuel savings. Car and Driver estimates the Crosstrek Hybrid will deliver no less than 35 miles per gallon (mpg) combined. For the purpose of this list, though, we're sticking with official mpg figures from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and restricting ourselves to brand-new Subaru vehicles that are currently on the market. This selection also only takes gas-powered cars into account, and does not factor in EVs such as the Subaru Solterra, which has a range of over 200 miles and a combined fuel economy rating of 104 MPGe.
The BRZ gets 25 mpg combined
Not only is the BRZ the only sports car in Subaru's current lineup, but it also has the distinction of being one of the Subaru models with the best gas mileage. In its most efficient state of tune, the BRZ achieves 21 mpg in the city, 30 mpg in the highway, and 25 mpg of combined city-highway fuel economy, according to the EPA. That return requires the midrange BRZ Limited trim, which is the only BRZ model that can be had with the available six-speed automatic transmission.
The other BRZ trims, the entry-level Premium and tS, only offer a six-speed manual, which lowers fuel economy to 20 mpg in the city, 27 mpg on the highway, and 22 mpg combined. In both cases, the transmissions are hooked up to a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four engine that produces 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. The Subaru BRZ is rear-wheel drive only.
The Outback delivers up to 28 combined mpg
The Subaru Outback is a great option if practicality and fuel economy are essential. The small SUV with a station wagon-like body offers up to 26 mpg in the city, 32 mpg on the highway, and 28 mpg of combined fuel economy when specified with the standard 182-hp, 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder engine. This powertrain can be found on Outbacks in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring trim. The Onyx Edition XT, Limited XT, and Touring XT all have a mightier 260-hp, 2.5-liter turbocharged flat four-cylinder that earns 22 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 25 mpg combined.
The Outback Wilderness is ready for outdoor adventures, given its higher ground clearance and off-road-specific hardware. Unfortunately, that capability comes at the expense of fuel economy. Despite having the same turbocharged engine as the XT trims above, the EPA rates the Outback Wilderness at just 23 mpg in combined city-highway driving. All Subaru Outback models utilize a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and all-wheel drive.
Some Forester trims deliver 29 combined mpg
Subaru's compact Forester SUV has been heavily updated to kickstart its sixth generation starting with the 2025 model year, but it still retains much of the ingredients that made it popular. Those elements include the Subaru Global Platform that underpins it, standard all-wheel drive, and a 2.5-liter flat-four engine. That powertrain puts out 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque via a continuously variable transmission, while achieving 26 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined in Base, Premium, and Limited trims. Sport and Touring Forester trims are slightly less efficient, coming in at 25 mpg city, 32 mpg highway, and 28 mpg combined.
The sixth-gen Forester also comes with dual-pinion electronic power steering that's meant to deliver quick, precise steering responses as seen on the likes of the performance-oriented WRX sedan. The Forester is also quite large for a compact SUV, with the Base trim offering up to 29.6 cubic feet of cargo volume with all seats in use and 74.4 cubes with the rear seats folded down. The upper trim levels each provide 27.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 69.1 cubic feet behind the first.
The Crosstrek can get you up to 29 mpg
The Crosstrek is another Subaru SUV that's recognized for its fuel-saving credentials. The base trim has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque to the wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). So equipped, it returns 27 mpg city, 34 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined. All other Crosstrek trims come with a more powerful 182-hp, 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 27 mpg in city driving situations, 33 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined in Premium, Sport, and Limited trims.
The off-road-oriented Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness, for its own part, does sacrifice 2 mpg off that combined return in the name of capability. Its figures of 25 mpg in the city, 29 mpg on the highway, and 27 mpg combined are still respectable, though. The Crosstrek also comes with a generous list of standard amenities. For the base trim version, which starts at $25,810, you get 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system.
The Impreza also gets up to 30 mpg combined
At 30 mpg combined, the Impreza is among Subaru's most fuel-efficient models. This figure applies to the Base and Sport trims, which both offer 27 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway. These models are powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four engine that generates a modest 152 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque, all sent to the wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission. If you opt for the Impreza in RS trim, you'll see that humble powertrain swapped out for a peppier 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer mill with 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.
The extra oomph hurts efficiency a bit, dropping mileage to 26 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the highway, and 29 mpg combined. This seems more impressive when you consider the fact that the Impreza RS also offers a Car and Driver-tested 0-60 time of 7.8 seconds.
The Legacy can also get you up to 30 mpg
Along with the Impreza, the seventh-gen Legacy offers the best mpg figures for a Subaru model. Base, Premium, and Limited trims all have a standard 2.5-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine that generates 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque, with that output handled by a continuously variable transmission on its way to all fours. The combination achieves an EPA-rated fuel economy of 27 mpg in the city, 35 mpg on the highway – the best highway mpg for a Subaru model — and 30 mpg combined.
The Legacy Sport and Touring XT trims, meanwhile, return 23 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway, and 26 mpg combined courtesy of a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 260 horses and 277 lb-ft. And as you'd expect, that thumping output makes for a punchy midsize sedan. According to Zero to 60 times, a 2023 Subaru Legacy Sport with this engine delivered a quick off-the-line acceleration time of 5.7 seconds. That's 2.6 seconds better than a seventh-gen Subaru Legacy model with the naturally aspirated engine, which needed 8.3 seconds to reach 60 mph from a dead stop. Sadly, the 2025 model year will be the final one for the Legacy, as Subaru has decided to discontinue it due to slow sales.