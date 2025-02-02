6 Subaru Models With The Best MPG

Fuel economy has traditionally been an important consideration for car buyers, even though you can save a little on gas by filling up early in the week. And while there isn't a single Subaru on our list of the most fuel efficient cars you can buy in 2025, some of its gas-powered models provide decent fuel mileage.

Subaru is also gearing up to release the 2025 Forester Hybrid and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid, which are both focused on fuel savings. Car and Driver estimates the Crosstrek Hybrid will deliver no less than 35 miles per gallon (mpg) combined. For the purpose of this list, though, we're sticking with official mpg figures from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and restricting ourselves to brand-new Subaru vehicles that are currently on the market. This selection also only takes gas-powered cars into account, and does not factor in EVs such as the Subaru Solterra, which has a range of over 200 miles and a combined fuel economy rating of 104 MPGe.