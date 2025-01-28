5 Motorcycles As Fast (Or Faster) Than The Suzuki Hayabusa
The Suzuki Hayabusa has long been known as the motorcyclist's ultimate bike and one of the fastest motorcycles ever made. The heart of its legendary performance is a 1,340cc inline-four engine, which kicks out 200 horsepower. This bike is instantly recognizable with its aerodynamic design, which was inspired by the Peregrine Falcon. The 2024 Hayabusa continues to captivate riders worldwide, with its robust engine and modernized chassis. Thanks to its peppy engine and aerodynamic profile, the Suzuki Hayabusa can accelerate from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds, before reaching its top speed of 186 mph (or 299 km/h).
But, it's important to note that the original Hayabusa models, produced between 1999 and 2000, were even faster. With no restrictions in place, these early versions could reach 190 mph (305 km/h). However, a "Gentleman's Agreement" among manufacturers introduced speed limitations, which reduced speeds later Hayabusas to their current 186 mph cap. For years, the Suzuki Hayabusa was among the few motorcycles to hold the crown as the fastest production motorcycle, even going on to earn a place in the Guinness World Records. Yet, time doesn't stand still in the motorcycle realm. The relentless march of innovation means no title is safe forever and the pursuit of power and speed is far from over. So which bikes can match or outpace the Hayabusa?
Ducati Panigale V4R – 186 mph
The Ducati Panigale V4R is a motorcycle that turns every ride's fantasy into reality. Not only is it one of Ducati's fastest creations, but it also claims a spot among the fastest production motorcycles globally. The Panigale V4R is powered by a 998cc engine, which makes 207 horsepower with a stock exhaust, though upgrading to a full racing exhaust boosts the output to an impressive 237 horsepower. The true key to its performance is the decision Ducati made to transition from V-Twin to V4 engines, which changed the game for the flagship V4R, since this shift brought higher horsepower and better performance at high RPMs, allowing the Ducati Panigale V4R to reach its renowned top speed of 186 mph.
Central to the V4R's design is the famous monocoque, which, interestingly, has a design similar to the unibody frame in Formula One cars. It acts as a structural backbone while employing the engine as a stressed member. The V4R uses MotoGP-derived technologies, such as the titanium connecting rods, and a specialized racing oil co-developed by Shell and Ducati Corse. The 2023 V4R model saw several upgrades, including redesigned wings and a carbon-fiber mudguard.
Unsurprisingly, the level of engineering in the V4R, or any superbike really, comes with a hefty price tag. Starting at $45,495, the V4R makes the Hayabusa's $19,599 price look like it's on the clearance rack at a yard sale. But, this price unlocks features such as advanced traction control and electronic suspension.
Yamaha YZF-R1M – 186 mph
The Yamaha YZF-R1M is the bike that holds the Yamaha flag as one of the brand's most iconic motorcycles. It is influential, fast, and potent. The Yamaha YZF-R1 is street-legal in the United States but is only available as a track-only model in Europe due to Euro5+ emission norms. Powering it is a 998cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder that churns out 198 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque, and it takes the R1 from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. This performance, with its top speed of 186 mph, places the R1 in the same echelon as the Suzuki Hayabusa.
Priced at $18,399, the R1 is built for the track, yet it is legal for the street, and comes with features that are geared towards high-performance riding, such as carbon-fiber fairings and an advanced Ohlins electronic racing suspension system. One of the most interesting features of the Yamaha YZF-R1 is the integrated Communication Control Unit (CCU), which enables wireless tuning and data logging. It also provides lap timing, speed tracking, and GPS data. The CCU connects to the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC), which keeps riders in control of the machine.
Aprilia RSV4 1100 - 189 mph
In 2021, Aprilia gave the RSV4 several upgrades, which included increasing the engine size from 1,077cc to 1,099cc with a larger bore. On paper, this increase might seem significant, but it greatly enhanced the engine.
The Aprilia RSV4 1100 has a top speed of 189 mph, which places it among the elite in the superbike category. It starts at $18,999, which makes it among the most affordable bikes on this list. This price buys you a rocket ship with a 1,099cc V4 engine, which makes a massive 217 horsepower at 13,000 RPM, making it one of the most powerful motorcycles in the world.
The up-spec RSV4 1100 Factory, priced at $26,499, has the Öhlins Smart EC2.0 semi-active suspension system. Developed by Aprilia's engineers and their Noale-based race team, this suspension system is adjustable via the handlebar controls and comes in semi-active and manual modes. It also features Öhlins electronic adjustable steering damper, and forged aluminum wheels.
Lightning LS-218 - 218 mph
The Lightning LS-218 is the brand's first mass-produced motorcycle, which went on to set the world record for the fastest electric motorcycle at the Bonneville Salt Flats. Taking on the gas-propelled superbikes, the Lightning LS-218 was the first electric motorcycle to go beyond the 200 mph mark and has since achieved 3 land speeds, including the famous 218 mph, which is how it got its name.
The LS-218's performance largely stems from its liquid-cooled IPM electric motor, which makes 244 horsepower and a peak torque of 220 pound-feet, which is far more than many high-end sports bikes. Thanks to this output, it can go from 0-60 mph in just 2 seconds.
Riders can choose between three battery pack options: the base 12 kWh, 15 kWh upgrade, or 20 kWh battery pack. The base 15 kWh offers between 100-120 miles per charge, which ideal is for spirited road riding and the occasional track days. In addition to its raw power, the LS-218 has other advanced technology, such as customizable regenerative braking and a programmable Aim Sports MXL Pista race data acquisition system, which provides real-time data on performance and ride stats.
BMW S 1000 RR - 188 mph
The BMW S 1000 RR is a masterpiece of German engineering that features race-ready performance with luxurious tech. Beneath its eye-catching aerodynamic exterior lies a water/oil-cooled 999cc inline-four engine, which roars with 205 horsepower at 13,000 RPM and 83 lb-ft of torque at 11,000 RPM. This powertrain works with a constant-mesh 6-speed transmission that has straight-cut gears, which delivers smooth shifting. It also features a slipper clutch, which minimizes wheel hop during aggressive downshifting. This allows the S 1000 RR to reach a top speed of 188 mph – slightly above the Suzuki Hayabusa's 186 mph cap.
It is designed for adrenaline seekers and offers customizable performance through its various packages. The M package boosts the bike's sporty edge with exclusive paintwork and lightweight components, while the Dynamics and Race packages introduce features like DDC electronic damping and a weight-optimized M Endurance chain. Additional features include a TFT display and composite plastic winglets that generate an aerodynamic downforce of 17.1 kg at 300 km/h.