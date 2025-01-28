5 Motorcycles As Fast (Or Faster) Than The Suzuki Hayabusa

The Suzuki Hayabusa has long been known as the motorcyclist's ultimate bike and one of the fastest motorcycles ever made. The heart of its legendary performance is a 1,340cc inline-four engine, which kicks out 200 horsepower. This bike is instantly recognizable with its aerodynamic design, which was inspired by the Peregrine Falcon. The 2024 Hayabusa continues to captivate riders worldwide, with its robust engine and modernized chassis. Thanks to its peppy engine and aerodynamic profile, the Suzuki Hayabusa can accelerate from 0-60mph in 2.6 seconds, before reaching its top speed of 186 mph (or 299 km/h).

But, it's important to note that the original Hayabusa models, produced between 1999 and 2000, were even faster. With no restrictions in place, these early versions could reach 190 mph (305 km/h). However, a "Gentleman's Agreement" among manufacturers introduced speed limitations, which reduced speeds later Hayabusas to their current 186 mph cap. For years, the Suzuki Hayabusa was among the few motorcycles to hold the crown as the fastest production motorcycle, even going on to earn a place in the Guinness World Records. Yet, time doesn't stand still in the motorcycle realm. The relentless march of innovation means no title is safe forever and the pursuit of power and speed is far from over. So which bikes can match or outpace the Hayabusa?

