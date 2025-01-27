Toyota TRD Off-Road Vs. Sport: What's The Difference Between These Trims?

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma is available in 11 trim variants with multiple configurations for the body style, bed length, powertrain, driveline, and transmission. The Tacoma is available with a two-door XtraCab or four-door double cab body. The Tacoma XtraCab has a six-foot bed, while the double cab has a five or six-foot bed.

Meanwhile, most Tacomas have a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Toyota's iFORCE MAX hybrid is available for the Tacoma TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited while standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter.

The sweet spot is the Tacoma TRD Sport or TRD Off-Road, which falls right smack in the middle of the Tacoma's lineup. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road are available with the iFORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that generates 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. What's unique is both the non-hybrid TRD Off-Road and Sport are available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission in RWD or AWD, depending on the configuration.

