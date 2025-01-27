Toyota TRD Off-Road Vs. Sport: What's The Difference Between These Trims?
The 2025 Toyota Tacoma is available in 11 trim variants with multiple configurations for the body style, bed length, powertrain, driveline, and transmission. The Tacoma is available with a two-door XtraCab or four-door double cab body. The Tacoma XtraCab has a six-foot bed, while the double cab has a five or six-foot bed.
Meanwhile, most Tacomas have a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with up to 278 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Toyota's iFORCE MAX hybrid is available for the Tacoma TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited while standard on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter.
The sweet spot is the Tacoma TRD Sport or TRD Off-Road, which falls right smack in the middle of the Tacoma's lineup. The TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road are available with the iFORCE MAX hybrid powertrain that generates 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. What's unique is both the non-hybrid TRD Off-Road and Sport are available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission in RWD or AWD, depending on the configuration.
2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport
The Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport starts at around $39,400 to $43,100 and is available in a double cab body with a five or six-foot bed. The standard equipment includes 18-inch TRD sport alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED bed lighting, LED fog lamps, fabric seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The standard hardware depends on the configuration. The TRD Sport is available in rear-wheel drive with an automatic limited slip differential or a part-time four-wheel drivetrain with an electronic two-speed transfer case. The drivetrain pairs with an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. The TRD Sport has a max tow capacity of 6,400 lbs.
The optional features include heated front seats, a moonroof, the towing technology package, and a 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen. The TRD Sport is an excellent street truck for everyday use, but you'll need something with more rugged gear if you're planning to take your Tacoma into the wilderness.
2025 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road
The name says it all. Pairing the TRD badge with off-road gear makes the Tacoma TRD Off-Road ready to hit the trails right out of the box. The TRD Off-Road is standard with the turbocharged 2.4-liter and is available with the iFORCE MAX hybrid. It's also available with four-wheel drive and a six-speed manual in a double cab five-foot bed configuration, or you can have it with four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic in a double cab body and six-foot bed. The base prices start at around $41,800 to $44,000.
The TRD Off-Road has 17-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, a feature unavailable in the TRD Sport. It also has a standard electronic locking rear differential, a multi-terrain select system, crawl control, and downhill assist control, which are excellent when going over inhospitable terrain. The Tacoma TRD Off-Road has a max towing capacity of 6,300 lbs.
The Tacoma TRD Off-Road has a feature list similar to the TRD Sport. It has fabric seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, a smart key with push-button start, and dual USB-C charging ports. The standard touchscreen is an eight-inch infotainment with a six-speaker stereo and wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. The 14-inch touchscreen is available as an optional package.
The Tacoma TRD Sport is a great everyday truck with more features and amenities than the more affordable SR5. The TRD Off-Road has more rugged hardware while not breaching the $45,000 mark, making it ideal for adventure seekers and weekend outdoor enthusiasts.