What Is A Crotch Rocket Motorcycle? (And Does It Differ From A Cruiser?)
You've probably heard the term "crotch rocket" before when talking about motorcycles, but it's hard to find a true definition for this phrase. What makes a motorcycle a "crotch rocket?" Some riders believe a crotch rocket is a motorcycle made with plastic while others have speculated it refers to a bike that goes fast. While there's no strict definition, it's generally agreed upon that a crotch rocket is a sports bike, meaning it's a lightweight bike with an aggressive riding position built for speed.
A sports bike that's made for the track will often be referred to as a crotch rocket — bikes known for acceleration, handling, and impressive speeds. They will very often have a four-cylinder engine. One example of a crotch rocket brand is Ducati, which features models that reach 190 miles per hour on the track. Suzuki is another brand known for its crotch rockets, featuring plenty of horsepower and aggressive designs. Kawasaki is an expensive brand of crotch rockets that focus on top-notch performance on the track.
Crotch rocket versus cruiser: What's the difference?
"Cruiser" is another term for a style of motorcycle — these bikes are more suited for cruising and touring rather than racing on a track (think Harley-Davidson). A cruiser often refers to a motorcycle that's a bit larger and heavy on comfort-focused features, like wider seats at a lower height with extra padding. This differs from crotch rockets, which have riders leaning forward instead of sitting upright and are a bit more minimal in their design to remain agile. Cruisers also have a lot of chrome styling for aesthetic reasons while crotch rockets are made of lighter-weight materials and aerodynamic. Cruisers often have a V-twin engine that's better for driving at lower speeds compared to a crotch rocket's focus on breaking lap times.
Wondering which type of bike is right for you? That totally depends on personal preference. A beginning rider looking for a more comfortable bike for weekend rides will be happy with a cruiser while someone that wants to test their skills on the track will likely pick a crotch rocket for its performance-focused features.