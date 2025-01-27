What Is A Crotch Rocket Motorcycle? (And Does It Differ From A Cruiser?)

You've probably heard the term "crotch rocket" before when talking about motorcycles, but it's hard to find a true definition for this phrase. What makes a motorcycle a "crotch rocket?" Some riders believe a crotch rocket is a motorcycle made with plastic while others have speculated it refers to a bike that goes fast. While there's no strict definition, it's generally agreed upon that a crotch rocket is a sports bike, meaning it's a lightweight bike with an aggressive riding position built for speed.

Advertisement

A sports bike that's made for the track will often be referred to as a crotch rocket — bikes known for acceleration, handling, and impressive speeds. They will very often have a four-cylinder engine. One example of a crotch rocket brand is Ducati, which features models that reach 190 miles per hour on the track. Suzuki is another brand known for its crotch rockets, featuring plenty of horsepower and aggressive designs. Kawasaki is an expensive brand of crotch rockets that focus on top-notch performance on the track.