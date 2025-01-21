The Supersonic Simulator: How XB-1 Pilots Train For Flight At Mach 1

Modern-day transatlantic flights on passenger planes typically take more than five hours. But did you know there was a time when it wasn't uncommon to make the same journey in a little over three hours? This was made possible by the Concorde: the only commercial supersonic passenger jet the world has ever seen.

More than two decades after the world's only commercial supersonic passenger jet made its final flight, the world is inching closer to a possible return of commercial supersonic aviation. Boom Overture, a new supersonic passenger plane being developed by American aviation company Boom Technology, may cross the Atlantic Ocean just like the Concorde did more than 20 years ago.

As a part of the Overture's development process, Boom Technology has developed another aircraft called the Boom XB-1. A compact version of the full-fledged passenger plane, the Boom XB-1 is classified as a supersonic technology demonstrator aircraft. Its primary purpose is to evaluate all the new technologies and materials needed for a safe and efficient supersonic flight in the post-Concorde era.

Given how important the XB-1's supersonic test flights are, every single flight is preceded by several weeks, even months of preparations. After being in development for several years, the Boom XB-1 is set to make its first-ever supersonic flight. An important moment in Boom Technology's history, the success of the XB-1's test flight is widely seen as a first step leading us closer to the return of commercial supersonic travel.