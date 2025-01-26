Common Problems With The Nissan Frontier, According To Owners

The most common owner-reported Nissan Frontier problem received by RepairPal involves illumination of the check engine light (CEL).This light is part of the Frontier's on-board diagnostics system, and codes can be pulled with a scanner or by using one of these alternate OBD code reading methods. Common causes for CEL illumination include faulty fuel-level sensors, failed EVAP (evaporative emission control system) canister vent valves, and clogged EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) valves.

Many Frontier owners said the engine coolant and transmission fluid in their trucks had gotten mixed together. This happens when the transmission fluid cooling chamber of the radiator fails, leaking transmission oil into the parts of the radiator that circulate engine coolant and vice-versa. The primary concern is damage caused to the automatic transmission as the thinner engine coolant circulates through it.

The two most common owner-reported engine problems are noises from the front of the engine and the engine stalling or not starting. The strange whirring or buzzing noise from the front of the engine often stems from excess slack in the engine's timing chain assembly. This repair includes replacing the timing chains and tensioners and performing a complete engine oil change to remove any debris from the oil pan. The engine stalling or not starting condition often results from a rusted or seized distributor shaft, and is easily remedied by replacing the distributor.

