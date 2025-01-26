Adopt A Rider: What Does It Mean & How Can It Save A Biker's Life?

If you plan on adopting a motorcycle rider on the highway, the most important thing is to remember your respect and decorum. Adopting a rider is not an official road rule, merely a courtesy you extend to those who seem like they need it. As with any courtesy, getting carried away with it can become annoying, not to mention potentially dangerous in its own right.

Advertisement

As we mentioned, it's vital you maintain a safe distance when adopting. If you get right up behind the rider and start tailgating, you're just giving them more to worry about on top of the weather. You should also only adopt from behind, not the side or front, as you won't be able to keep them safe if they're in your car's blind spot.

Also, it's nice to adopt if it looks like a rider is struggling or deliberately going slow, but if they seem perfectly capable, don't bother them, and definitely don't stalk them around the road. That's not helpful, it's weird.

Finally, don't expect a medal if you adopt a rider. It's a kind thing to do, and they might give you an appreciative wave, but it's entirely possible that the rider won't even register your presence. Think of yourself like a roadie at a rock show: You're there to help, not to be seen or praised.

Advertisement