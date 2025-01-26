Adopt A Rider: What Does It Mean & How Can It Save A Biker's Life?
If you've ever been on a packed highway and seen a motorcycle deftly weaving in between the lanes and around other cars, perhaps you've felt a smidge envious. Motorcycle riders may seem like the secret masters of the road, but anyone who's ever ridden a motorcycle can tell you that freedom comes with an unspoken degree of danger. Whether it be from aggressive drivers or inclement weather, riders can be at a much greater risk of harm than those in cars.
Considering that, if you see a motorcycle rider who appears to be having some kind of difficulty, the neighborly thing to do would be to offer them a subtle helping hand. The process of aiding a motorcycle rider via safe driving practices is colloquially referred to as "adopting" a rider, and if you do it right, you might just end up saving that biker's life in a dangerous situation.
Adopting a rider means acting as a rear buffer against other drivers
The precise meaning of "adopting" a rider has a bit of flexibility, but here's the general scenario. Let's say you're driving along the highway in a car in the midst of a nasty rainstorm. Your car and others can handle the wind and rain, but you see a motorcycle driving more slowly and carefully than everyone else, paying attention to the weather and thus avoiding one of the common mistakes people make when riding a motorcycle. Whether a new rider or just concerned about the weather, they've gone slightly out of step with the flow of the highway, and this could put them at risk from distracted or aggressive drivers.
If you want to adopt a rider like this, get behind them in their lane and maintain a safe distance at their pace, around five seconds back. Don't tailgate, but stay close enough that nobody else can pull in behind them. From this position, you'll keep lousy drivers or those with road rage out of their blind spot, and they can stay at their safe pace until it's time to leave the highway. The ultimate purpose of this practice is to eliminate the need for the rider to worry about drivers flying up behind them while they're already trying to manage an altered road.
Remember to be respectful when adopting a rider
If you plan on adopting a motorcycle rider on the highway, the most important thing is to remember your respect and decorum. Adopting a rider is not an official road rule, merely a courtesy you extend to those who seem like they need it. As with any courtesy, getting carried away with it can become annoying, not to mention potentially dangerous in its own right.
As we mentioned, it's vital you maintain a safe distance when adopting. If you get right up behind the rider and start tailgating, you're just giving them more to worry about on top of the weather. You should also only adopt from behind, not the side or front, as you won't be able to keep them safe if they're in your car's blind spot.
Also, it's nice to adopt if it looks like a rider is struggling or deliberately going slow, but if they seem perfectly capable, don't bother them, and definitely don't stalk them around the road. That's not helpful, it's weird.
Finally, don't expect a medal if you adopt a rider. It's a kind thing to do, and they might give you an appreciative wave, but it's entirely possible that the rider won't even register your presence. Think of yourself like a roadie at a rock show: You're there to help, not to be seen or praised.