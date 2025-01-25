How Reliable Is The Kawasaki Teryx? Here's What Owners Have To Say
Kawasaki hit it big in the 1970s with the Z1 and a few other notable motorcycles, and its current lineup includes several variants of the Ninja superbike. For those of us who want something more rugged and a little easier to ride, Kawasaki also makes a handful of side-by-side utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs. While the KRX 100 is a two-seater, the Teryx 4 carries a driver and three passengers. It's powered by a 783 cubic centimeter V-twin engine and rides on a tubular steel frame.
All Teryx models have electric power steering to make navigating tight trails a breeze, and the top-end Teryx 4 S SE comes with a front-mounted Warn Winch and Bluetooth and USB-compatible sound system. As for performance, the Teryx 4 tops out at 50 mph unless you modify the engine computer, and some owners complain that the engine puts out too much heat. Most Teryx 4 owners report satisfaction with its reliability and performance, but let's allow them to tell you in their own words.
A couple Teryx owners reported buying more than one
In 2017, 270quest posted to Rokslide's forums seeking opinions on the Teryx 4 and got several favorable responses, although some owners mentinoned its excessive heat and limited top speed. Luked wrote, "They are a good rig and pretty bullet proof. Don't hear a lot of issues with the engine on them blowing."
That same year, a user named Blackgrizz550 posted on Teryx Forums specifically asking about the reliability of the Teryx 4 after finding one for sale locally. Mountaineer replied that the "only issue I've had with my 2013 T4 is the steering rack, which has been replaced twice" under warranty. They went on to report that beyond that issue, they "only had to replace normal wear items, front brakes, belt & battery." User cody454 commented that his Teryx 4 "has given me 2 1/2 years and 1900 mile of trouble free service." And jhgolfer wrote, "I sold my 2012 Teryx4 last June with just under 5000 miles on it. Never had any problems, liked it so well I bought a new 2017. Nothing better than my Teryx4."
Some Yamaha UTV converts compared the Teryx favorably to that brand
On a thread at KRX Forum, a handful of former Yamaha riders said they had switched to the Teryx and were happy with how it compared to Yamaha's similar vehicles. Poster 2021KRX wrote, "Reliability has been just as good as the Yamaha. Shock springs sag just as my Yamaha did. Replaced with shock therapy. Other than that it takes a good beating without any issues here." AmsoilRon was in complete agreement, writing that he "had no reliability issues on my machines." User BobX2 noted, "My KRX is an early model, purchased in December 2019, and has had zero mechanical issues beyond the tender spring sag."
Another reviewer with the handle Flatlander echoed the concern about springs and added that they "had zero problems in 17 months." Dirkwadeparsons wrote, "I would also like to chime in and say I have had a trouble free machine since April with 1300 miles." KRXJim commented, "I have 3600 miles of all types of riding action. No issues other than clutch was replaced under warranty for grooves on primary. Its a beast in the mountains of WV."
Some Teryx owners recommend upgrading the air filter
About two years ago, u/tinknocker posted to the r/UTV subreddit asking for advice on a potential purchase of a Teryx 4 S LE. A few commenters suggested installing the K&N high-performance air filter that normally sells on Amazon for $69.99. Beyond that suggestion, most responders were thrilled with the reliability of their Teryx 4s. u/Ianj2807 wrote, " I've got a lot of buddies with the teryx, and they just go. Some of them I've seen beat to absolute hell while almost never being maintained, and they just keep trucking. One of if not the most reliable UTV on the market."
u/Patient-Access95 commented, "I have owned two Teryx's since 2012 recently went to a maverick sport max in 2022. Teryx was definitely the most reliable sxs [side by side] i have ever owned with just regular maintenance like others described here." u/AZHawkeye added, "The Teryx4 is a billy goat beast. It's not fast, but it will climb and get through almost anything."