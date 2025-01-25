How Reliable Is The Kawasaki Teryx? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Kawasaki hit it big in the 1970s with the Z1 and a few other notable motorcycles, and its current lineup includes several variants of the Ninja superbike. For those of us who want something more rugged and a little easier to ride, Kawasaki also makes a handful of side-by-side utility terrain vehicles, or UTVs. While the KRX 100 is a two-seater, the Teryx 4 carries a driver and three passengers. It's powered by a 783 cubic centimeter V-twin engine and rides on a tubular steel frame.

All Teryx models have electric power steering to make navigating tight trails a breeze, and the top-end Teryx 4 S SE comes with a front-mounted Warn Winch and Bluetooth and USB-compatible sound system. As for performance, the Teryx 4 tops out at 50 mph unless you modify the engine computer, and some owners complain that the engine puts out too much heat. Most Teryx 4 owners report satisfaction with its reliability and performance, but let's allow them to tell you in their own words.