LiberLive C1 Review: A Stringless Smart Guitar Looking For A Player

Available on the Play Store and App Store, the LiberLive app is required to get the most out of the C1. All settings for sounds, rhythms, sequences, etc. are controlled by the app, which is connected to the instrument via Bluetooth. The app will prompt you to connect the instrument to your phone and setup and log into a LiberLive account, which has a social media-style element for connecting with other users and sharing compositions.

The rest of the app features several multi-color panels on the main screen used to alter the different patterns and sounds used by the C1. You can control each of the paddles and drum kit as well as tempo and key. When assigning sounds to each paddle, you are not choosing a voice but a pattern. For example, it offers 50 guitar patterns in categories of basic, strumming, and picking. THere are also 19 piano patterns, 18 bass guitar patterns, and 10 drum beats.

Also included in the app is a panel for "chord sheets." These are like play along tabs you can use to play popular songs transcribed and shared by users or build one of your own. You can search for songs and find many of the latest artists and a few classics, but not many. In this section is also a tab that brings up tutorial videos, but they are all in Chinese and useless in my case as I do not speak the language. Otherwise, the app is functional and mostly straightforward.

