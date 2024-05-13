Electric Guitars Explained: How Do They Work?

Whether you're a fan of hard rock, punk, or blues, the electric guitar has become a staple instrument in pop and rock culture. Making its way into the music industry in the 1930s, the electric guitar has transformed an instrument that once was only played to small groups into one that's now played in front of thousands of people. But how do electric guitars work, and what is responsible for their distinctive sound?

The technology behind electric guitars dates back to 100 years ago when engineer Lloyd Loar developed a device that could amplify the sounds of a viola and double bass. Loar worked at Gibson Guitar Company, now one of the world's best major electric guitar brands, and his invention inspired many other companies to experiment before the first electric guitar (known as the "Frying Pan") was sold in 1932.

After improvements to prevent feedback from the earliest electric guitars, Leo Fender manufactured and distributed the world-famous Fender Telecaster in the early 1950s, which is now a name all musicians can't forget. Let's take a deeper look at the inner workings of the electric guitar and what the different types are.