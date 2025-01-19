How To Secure Milwaukee Packout Boxes In Your Truck Bed

Traditional truck storage logic dictates that the best option for securing large objects would be bars or straps, or covering the bed with a tonneau cover. However, some tinkerers say this may not be ideal for Packout stacks, as even if they keep them in a roped-off area, they can't stop them from getting jostled. For the particular scenario of mounting and securing a Packout stack to a flat surface, Milwaukee actually offers a particular accessory: the Packout mounting plate. This thick polymer bracket has the same connector points built into it as the rest of the Packout line, allowing you to affix Packout boxes and crates to it.

Of course, just sticking a plate to the bottom of your Packout stack won't solve the problem on its own. It may have a sturdier base, but it could still very easily fall over while in the bed of your truck. This is why the Packout mounting plate has built-in mounting holes and tie-down points so you can secure the whole thing to wherever it needs to go.

All you need to do is find a good nook in your truck bed, line the mounting plate up with its ridges, and drive in some sturdy screws with a power drill. You might need to stick some nuts and washers in to properly line the plate up with the contours of the bed and keep everything level. Once it's screwed in, you have a nice, stable point where you can mount your Packout boxes.

