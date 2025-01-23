Can WD-40 Remove Paint Transfer From Your Car?

Keeping a can of WD-40 is necessary for every car owner. With more than 2000+ uses around the home, worksite, or when working on your car, it can make mildly cloudy headlights look new again or remove crayon markings from walls. In a pinch, WD-40 can remove carbon buildup from carburetors or throttle bodies, and the solvents are also excellent for removing paint transfer or scuff marks from your car bumpers, doors, or fenders.

Advertisement

I've been using WD-40 since I got hooked on cars, and it does work in removing minor imperfections in car paint. For instance, it's one of the best for dissolving baked-on dead insects and bugs after a long road trip, making contaminants easier to remove without scratching or harming the finish. To some degree, WD-40 can remove asphalt or tar if you don't have a clay bar.

Moreover, years of car ownership taught me that WD-40 could also remove scuff marks or paint transfer, the type of surface damage where the paint from another object (or vehicle) has stained your car's paint. It happens to the best of us, and those scuff marks could be from minor collisions with objects, scraping against walls, or rubbing against other vehicles in tight parking spaces. However, there's a catch.

Advertisement