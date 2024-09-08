Can You Use WD-40 As A Carb Cleaner?
WD-40 has been relied upon by mechanics, DIYers, general laborers, and more for decades, as it can come in handy in a variety of situations. It can clean up dirt and grime, loosen once-mobile rusty components, and quiet squeaky joints. There are even some unexpected uses for WD-40 that you likely never knew about. At the same time, the regular variety isn't a miracle product. There are some things out there you should never put WD-40 on, so it's important to do the necessary research before spraying it on whatever you have laying around.
If you are curious about the cleaning effectiveness of regular WD-40 on a carburetor and whether it could cause damage, the WD-40 website addresses this point directly. The multi-use product is a fine choice for getting carburetors all cleaned up and running at their best. At the same time, while using WD-40 as a carburetor cleaner can get the job done, it isn't the most ideal option one can go with. Even as it wipes away dirt and grime, WD-40 can add back and leave behind a residue that calls for additional cleaning after the initial application.
Luckily, WD-40 knows that the multi-use product is a popular choice for carburetor cleaning, so those behind the brand refined it for that specific purpose.
WD-40 also has a designated carb cleaner
Though it's best known for the multi-use product that has found its way into garages and tool boxes everywhere, there's far more to WD-40 than that specific spray. Throughout the decades, WD-40 has grown beyond its most famous offering into a brand with various cleaning and maintenance products designed for specific jobs. The WD-40 Specialist sub-line in particular is loaded with handy products of this nature, including one that's specially formulated to tackle carburetor cleaning and even a bit more.
If you don't want to deal with the residue left behind by standard WD-40, or remain unconvinced it's a safe choice in any way, you can go for WD-40 Specialist Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner instead. As the name suggests, this spray is specially designed to handle carburetors, throttle bodies, and unpainted metal parts without damage or grime to be seen. Its solvents first break down hardened carbon deposits before its cleaner blows them away. It can safely be used on everything from cars to lawn mowers to boats, and if you happen to get some on your oxygen sensor or catalytic converter, it's no problem at all. Accidental contact won't impact the ability of either.
Carb cleaner alternatives
If you're looking at the WD-40 product line, cleaning your carburetor with the WD-40 Specialist Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner is undoubtedly your best bet. Sure, the multi-use formula can help out in a pinch, but going with the option specifically made to clean your carburetor can't be beat. At the same time, you don't necessarily have to stay within the confines of the WD-40 brand if you want a clean carburetor. There are a few tried and true methods worth trying out as well that could prove just as, if not, more effective than WD-40.
One of the most widely-done methods of cleaning a carburetor is a soak. Some prefer to leave it in a mixture of water and Pine-Sol for around 24 hours, while around 10 minutes and some scrubbing in diluted Simple Green Pro HD Solution has also been said to work wonders on a dirty carburetor. If you prefer something a bit more thorough, there's the ultrasonic cleaner option as well, which uses cleaning solution and high-frequency-generated bubbles to blast away dirt and waste buildup. Ideally with some research done on them before you buy, you can grab an ultrasonic cleaner at Harbor Freight. Of course, with these or any other cleaning options, it's important to be mindful of proper soak times, how certain chemicals can impact specific carburetor parts, and the overall effectiveness of these solutions.
There are plenty of ways to clean a dirty carburetor, but WD-40 is the option many have trusted to get the job done. Especially now that the WD-40 Specialist Carb/Throttle Body Cleaner is on the market, the brand has made it easier than ever to fix your carburetor up quickly and with peace of mind.