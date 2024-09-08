Can You Use WD-40 As A Carb Cleaner?

WD-40 has been relied upon by mechanics, DIYers, general laborers, and more for decades, as it can come in handy in a variety of situations. It can clean up dirt and grime, loosen once-mobile rusty components, and quiet squeaky joints. There are even some unexpected uses for WD-40 that you likely never knew about. At the same time, the regular variety isn't a miracle product. There are some things out there you should never put WD-40 on, so it's important to do the necessary research before spraying it on whatever you have laying around.

If you are curious about the cleaning effectiveness of regular WD-40 on a carburetor and whether it could cause damage, the WD-40 website addresses this point directly. The multi-use product is a fine choice for getting carburetors all cleaned up and running at their best. At the same time, while using WD-40 as a carburetor cleaner can get the job done, it isn't the most ideal option one can go with. Even as it wipes away dirt and grime, WD-40 can add back and leave behind a residue that calls for additional cleaning after the initial application.

Luckily, WD-40 knows that the multi-use product is a popular choice for carburetor cleaning, so those behind the brand refined it for that specific purpose.

