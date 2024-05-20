Everything You Need To Know About Harbor Freight Ultrasonic Cleaners Before You Buy

So what exactly is this cleaning solution that you're going to be putting in the ultrasonic cleaner? You probably want to know a little bit more about it before you commit to buying the machine that needs it to run.

Well, there are actually a few different kinds available from different brands. Harbor Freight itself sells a 6oz. bottle of general-purpose cleaning powder that's specifically designed for use in ultrasonic cleaners. It costs $8.99 and is made "to clean and gently polish jewelry, utensils, tools and small parts." There is a warning not to use it with aluminum or magnesium alloys, but it has fairly good reviews. It has 4.3 stars on the Harbor Freight website, and most users were happy with its performance, though there were a few that claimed it struggles with carburetors.

There are other chemicals available from different retailers. Northwest Enterprises sells a liquid cleaning solution on Amazon that is specifically designed for carburetors, fuel injectors, and other auto parts. It's a bit more expensive, however, with a 32 Oz. bottle going for $25.99 and a 1gal bottle going for $45.99. Another brand called Calyptus sells an 8 Fl. Oz. bottle that is designed for jewelry and glasses.

You don't necessarily have to use a specific cleaner — it's not uncommon for people to use everything from vinegar to Simple Green in ultrasonic cleaners, which can have varying degrees of success depending on what you are trying to clean.