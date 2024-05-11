Everything To Know About This Parts & Tools Blast Cabinet From Harbor Freight

If you hold onto a tool or that plastic container full of nuts and bolts for long enough, they're likely to get rusty or, if used often, caked with grime. The logical thing to do is to clean them, but some things don't come off easily with just soap and water. That leaves the alternative—a more abrasive cleaning solution that can really cut through the dirt and mess to make your tools and parts shine once more.

While you can try a harsher cleaning solution, Harbor Freight sells an alternative option that doesn't leave you in a fog of chemical fumes. Central Machinery's 30lb Benchtop Abrasive Blast Cabinet swaps out liquid cleaners for physical particles, which attack rust and other stubborn substances with a high-pressure blast.

The Central Machinery cabinet from Harbor Freight may look like something you'd find in a CDC lab, complete with built-in, durable gloves that protect your hands from the high-pressure abrasive media. Before you drop $200 on the 30-lb cabinet, there are a few things you should know beyond just price. Luckily, we have the lowdown.