How Much Did American Pickers Pay For A Merz Cycle Car & How Many Are Left Today?
"American Pickers" has led Mike Wolfe and former co-host Frank Fritz on wild rides all over the United States on the hunt for unique and valuable vehicles. This has included a ton of iconic and classic motorcycles found on "American Pickers." One of the more memorable bikes was a 1910 Royal Pioneer motorcycle that cost the duo $55,000 at the time — and that they later resold for $100,000. In Season 11, the American Pickers decided to revisit the man who sold them the Pioneer, Pat Regis, when they heard he had another special bike — the 1914 Merz Cycle hybrid.
The Merz Cycle Car is part car, part motorcycle that was made pre-World War I as a way to have a cost-effective, compact vehicle. Fritz went to check out the unique hybrid with motorcycle expert David Ohrt — and the two were blown away by the Merz Cycle Car despite its less-than-perfect condition. Even with its flaws, Fritz paid Regis $35,000 for the interesting piece of automotive history. This made it one of the most valuable vehicles finds on "American Pickers."
The 1914 Merz Cycle Car is incredibly rare
The Merz Cycle Car discovered and purchased by the American Pickers is now on display at the National Motorcycle Museum. That's because it's a super-rare vehicle, one of only two known to be around today.
According to the National Motorcycle Museum, horse-drawn transportation was on its way out by 1914, with most people looking toward electric and steam power for their transportation. That early on, inventors were still experimenting with vehicle designs, including the concept of a "cycle car." This is a lightweight two-passenger vehicle category that proponents hoped would be a cheaper alternative to four passenger cars like Henry Ford's Model T.
One of these hopeful competitors was the Merz Cycle Car, created by auto racer Charley Merz in Indianapolis. The Merz Cycle Car was originally priced at $450, featuring a Spacke DeLuxe air-cooled V-twin engine displacing 1,157 cubic centimeters and producing a whopping 9 horsepower.