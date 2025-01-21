How Much Did American Pickers Pay For A Merz Cycle Car & How Many Are Left Today?

"American Pickers" has led Mike Wolfe and former co-host Frank Fritz on wild rides all over the United States on the hunt for unique and valuable vehicles. This has included a ton of iconic and classic motorcycles found on "American Pickers." One of the more memorable bikes was a 1910 Royal Pioneer motorcycle that cost the duo $55,000 at the time — and that they later resold for $100,000. In Season 11, the American Pickers decided to revisit the man who sold them the Pioneer, Pat Regis, when they heard he had another special bike — the 1914 Merz Cycle hybrid.

The Merz Cycle Car is part car, part motorcycle that was made pre-World War I as a way to have a cost-effective, compact vehicle. Fritz went to check out the unique hybrid with motorcycle expert David Ohrt — and the two were blown away by the Merz Cycle Car despite its less-than-perfect condition. Even with its flaws, Fritz paid Regis $35,000 for the interesting piece of automotive history. This made it one of the most valuable vehicles finds on "American Pickers."