What Was The Most Expensive Truck Sold In 2024? (And What Made It So Pricey?)
Once considered primarily work vehicles, trucks have evolved not only in capability, but also in lavish features. One look at any of the most luxurious pickup trucks in 2024 and you'll be shocked by both the opulence and the price tag. One of the more recent genres of truck has emerged as the costliest, the EV pickup. Prices for electric trucks start just under $60,000, for the 2024 Ford F150 Lightning, but reach into six figures, making some models well outside of the average driver's budget.
The priciest truck sold in 2024 is the GMC Hummer EV 3X Omega Edition, which started at an eye-watering $148,000. The Hummer's transformation from war machine Humvee to street machine is an interesting one, made possible in part through the exhaustive efforts of a certain Austrian bodybuilder and actor. However, the brand didn't survive GM's bankruptcy in 2009, and went on hiatus until a few years ago, when it was brought back as an electric.
Why is the GMC Hummer EV 3X Omega Edition so expensive?
Before getting into the Omega Edition's over-the-top features and amenities, it's vital to note that it's limited. GMC will only build 550 of these units, which creates a situation where those interested are more motivated to purchase. Product scarcity can drive up demand and price, with collectors eager to add more value to their garage no matter the cost.
Just because something is rare, though, doesn't automatically translate into enhanced value – the vehicle also must be enticing. The Hummer EV 3X Omega Edition provides several features that presumably justify the exorbitant price tag, such as Regen On Demand, which sends energy from the brakes to the battery; One-Pedal Driving, which lets you brake using the accelerator pedal; and Super Cruise hands-free driving.
In terms of performance, you get three electric motors that put out 1,000 horsepower and can pull between 7,500 and 8,500 pounds. You can also use four-wheel turning and an adjustable suspension. Estimated driving range is 359 miles and this electric truck comes equipped with DC fast charging technology. It also comes backcountry-ready with GMCs extreme off-road package that offers 35-inch tires, a locking differential and additional undercarriage protection.
Exclusive to the Omega Edition is the unique matte paint color scheme, called Neptune Blue Matte, high-lux carpet inserts, a Kicker powered tailgate audio system, and transparent sky panels (essentially removeable sunroof pieces). This Hummer EV also comes equipped with distinctive 18-inch wheels and black badging.
Beyond price, why the Hummer EV 3X Omega Edition isn't for everybody
There are a few issues that make the Hummer EV truck less desirable as an everyday vehicle. For one thing, it's massive, with a length of over 18 feet and width of 7.8 feet including the side mirrors, it's one of the biggest pickup trucks you can get in 2024. With its bulky dimensions, the Hummer EV truck won't be the easiest choice when navigating congested roadways or compact parking lots.
Another issue stems from its weight, a rotund 9,000 pounds. While the EV pickup can admirably offer thrilling acceleration with its Watts to Freedom launch system despite its heaviness, reviews point out that it suffers in terms of braking, efficiency, and handling. For example, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV has an estimated 390-to-492-mile range, far outperforming the Hummer EV truck.
While the Hummer EV 3X Omega Edition features a slick design, luxury, and some impressive performance figures, it may only appeal to a very finite crowd of enthusiasts and collectors. Ultimately, while EV trucks do offer some advantages, for most drivers who need a robust and convenient pickup at a more reasonable price, perhaps your next truck should be gas-powered, not electric.