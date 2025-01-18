What Was The Most Expensive Truck Sold In 2024? (And What Made It So Pricey?)

Before getting into the Omega Edition's over-the-top features and amenities, it's vital to note that it's limited. GMC will only build 550 of these units, which creates a situation where those interested are more motivated to purchase. Product scarcity can drive up demand and price, with collectors eager to add more value to their garage no matter the cost.

Just because something is rare, though, doesn't automatically translate into enhanced value – the vehicle also must be enticing. The Hummer EV 3X Omega Edition provides several features that presumably justify the exorbitant price tag, such as Regen On Demand, which sends energy from the brakes to the battery; One-Pedal Driving, which lets you brake using the accelerator pedal; and Super Cruise hands-free driving.

In terms of performance, you get three electric motors that put out 1,000 horsepower and can pull between 7,500 and 8,500 pounds. You can also use four-wheel turning and an adjustable suspension. Estimated driving range is 359 miles and this electric truck comes equipped with DC fast charging technology. It also comes backcountry-ready with GMCs extreme off-road package that offers 35-inch tires, a locking differential and additional undercarriage protection.

Exclusive to the Omega Edition is the unique matte paint color scheme, called Neptune Blue Matte, high-lux carpet inserts, a Kicker powered tailgate audio system, and transparent sky panels (essentially removeable sunroof pieces). This Hummer EV also comes equipped with distinctive 18-inch wheels and black badging.