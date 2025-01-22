7 Of The Most Bizarre General Motors Engines Ever Built

General Motors can trace its roots all the way back to the late 1800s and a company that built horse-drawn carriages in Flint, Michigan. Then, in the early 1900s, Billy Durant propelled the automaker Buick to prominence, and with his experience in the carriage industry, he ultimately founded General Motors in 1908.

Since then, General Motors has become one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world, and it's still going strong today with multiple brands, types of cars, and powertrain options. Electric, hybrid, V6, V8 — GM just about has it all.

From 1908 to the present, General Motors has built all sorts of automotive engines. It is best known for its small block V8, commonly known as the LS. While this is the one that gets all the attention and love, GM has also made a fair share of strange and unorthodox powertrains that have slipped completely under the radar.