Is Your Roku Overheating? Here's What To Do

In general, it's best to stop any device from overheating as soon as possible to avoid causing temporary or permanent damage, but how do you know if your Roku is overheating? The most straightforward method may be if your Roku itself is hot to the touch, especially if your device is not being used or if the components have been affected enough that its lighting indicators are no longer functioning.

Advertisement

But even if the device isn't physically hot yet to touch, it may have already exceeded its ideal operating temperature. That's when the status light acts as a useful indicator: it'll turn white when the device is ready for use and flash red when it doesn't have enough power. According to Roku, you'll be able to notice that your streaming stick shows a solid red light if it is overheating. Your Roku device may also issue a warning on the screen when it is overheating. Typically, this will appear in the upper-right corner of the screen, though some manufacturers will set their sensors to release overheating warnings before the temperature is high enough to cause problems, so your device may not be doomed the moment the warning goes out.

Advertisement

If you are seeing a sign of overheating, don't panic. Here are some quick ways to get your Roku back to a safe temperature, followed by tips on how to make sure it does not happen again.