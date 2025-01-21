6 Of The Best Code Editors For Raspberry Pi Programming

For anyone getting into the world of programming, the Raspberry Pi provides a great environment, and it's dirt cheap. Unlike a regular PC, the Pi has been designed from the outset around programming. The official desktop comes with programming tools ready-installed, with plenty more available via an easy download. There are also countless products, both official and third-party, which allow you to interface with different gadgets via the board's GPIO pins, enabling rapid prototyping with real-world hardware.

How you do that programming involves a lot of choice and personal preference. Do you prefer an advanced text editor, with syntax highlighting and a handful of programming tools, or a full integrated developer environment (IDE) with features like debugging, compilers, and version control? We've selected six of the best code editors for the Raspberry Pi based on being open source and free of charge, support a variety of programming languages, and the priority has been given to lighter applications.

That last point is especially important, given the Pi's limited RAM and processing power, and particularly if you're using a Raspberry Pi Zero. Some potentially useful editors were excluded due to their bulk and sluggishness, or their difficulty to install under Raspberry Pi OS. There will be a more detailed explanation of how these Raspberry Pi code editors made the list at the end of the article.

