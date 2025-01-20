How Many Miles Per Gallon Does A Scat Pack Get? Here's What You Can Expect

Talking about a Dodge muscle car's miles per gallon (mpg) is irrelevant. It's more about "smiles per gallon" when referring to the fuel economy of an almost extinct Dodge Charger or Challenger. Although a V6-equipped Dodge Charger could achieve an EPA-rated 19/30 miles per gallon in city and highway driving (23 combined) with an eight-speed automatic, the numbers drop if you choose the Charger or Challenger R/T Scat Pack.

Advertisement

The Scat Pack branding started as a marketing stint to sell higher-performance variants of some late-'60s Dodge muscle cars, and lives on in the Dodge Charger Daytona EV. Before it crossed over to the electric realm, the Scat Pack trim slotted between the Charger or Challenger R/T with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and the all-out SRT Hellcat Redeye and its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 motor.

The Scat Pack option includes a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8. It produces 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque when paired with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission. The Scat Pack unlocks a zero to 60 mph time of under five seconds, but the burlier and more potent V8 sips more fuel than the base V6. With the manual transmission, the EPA-rated fuel economy of a Dodge Charger or Challenger Scat Pack is 14 miles per gallon city, 23 highway, and 17 combined. With the eight-speed automatic, each of those numbers climbs by one mile per gallon.

Advertisement