CES 2025 Day 4: Leaving Las Vegas

One of the innovations from CES that you are likely to see comes courtesy of Hyundai Mobis. At its press conference, the Korean company revealed what it claims is the world's first holographic windshield display–and it's something you may see in your own vehicle by 2027. Hyundai Mobis didn't do it all alone, the display was developed in tandem with German optical company ZEISS, and the results are pretty fantastic.

It works because of a special film that is applied to the windshield. That film contains a Holographic Optical Element (HOE) "which utilizes the principle of light diffraction to project images and videos directly to the viewer's eyes."

When we checked it out for ourselves, the first things that stood out were the image's vibrance and brightness. It's almost TV quality, which is handy as theoretically the film that makes it work could be applied to the whole windscreen. For now, it's present on a stretch of glass just above the dashboard where you would expect the HUD to be in a regular car.

You have to be in the right spot to see anything, so the driver and passenger will only be able to look at their own portion of the screen. From a different angle, it all just looks like clear glass. This means the passenger can enjoy a movie or TV show without taking the risk of distracting the driver. The driver will be able to use their own section of screen for navigation, or to display vehicle information for now. But they'll likely be able to watch a movie too when self-driving vehicles both improve and become legal.

