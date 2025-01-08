CES 2025 Day 1: Things Get Larger, Things Get Smaller

The first day of CES 2025 did not disappoint; quite the opposite as a matter of fact. We hit the show floor in several different buildings, ballrooms, and suites and came away pretty impressed with what was coming soon to a website sales page near you.

CES can be something of a crap shoot (Las Vegas pun not intended) when it comes to technology that may or may not actually see the light of day. One of the challenges of CES is determining what will be on store shelves later in the year, and what will forever remain a flight of fancy. We try to narrow our focus to the former whenever possible. Sometimes we see updates to an existing product; other times, it's something brand new.

Plus, we saw an app designed to make you smaller, which is becoming more important in today's health-conscious arena. So, without further ado, here's some of the best tech we saw on opening day of CES 2025.