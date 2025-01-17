Why Did Infiniti Discontinue The Q60?

In mid-2022, Nissan's luxury car division Infiniti made a major announcement about its sporty Q60 coupe. The company said it will no longer manufacture the car for 2023 and beyond, discontinuing the vehicle for the foreseeable future. This announcement also led to the Infiniti Q60 making it to our list of cars that died in 2023.

At the time of its discontinuation, the Infiniti Q60 was a relatively new vehicle, with the first-generation model being announced as recently as 2017. SlashGear reviewed the 2017 Infiniti Q60, and we mostly liked the car for its slick looks, powerful engine, and quality interior. The complaints about the car were mostly centered around its uncommunicative steering response, sluggish transmission, and needlessly complex infotainment system. Given that the car was positioned as a premium luxury coupe, the Infiniti Q60 had its task cut out right from the start — competing with the likes of the BMW 4 Series, Audi A5 lineup, and the Mercedes C-Class.

While Infiniti does acknowledge the Q60's discontinuation with a web page dedicated to the car, there is no official statement explaining the reasons behind the decision. The only official statement citing a reason was provided to Car and Driver, where an Infiniti spokesperson revealed that the Q60 was being discontinued so that Infiniti could focus its attention on more popular luxury automotive segments like crossovers and SUVs.

Looking at the current Infiniti lineup, this reason certainly looks plausible, given that the company currently only sells a single sedan vehicle in the U.S.: The Infiniti Q50.